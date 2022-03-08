Alpharetta trash collection prices to rise this year

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharettans may see higher prices for their trash collection services later this year.
At a March 7 workshop, the Alpharetta City Council heard from Finance Director Tom Harris who reported that Republic Services is raising its rates for collection. With the current level of service standing, rates are set to increase by $5 per month for most residents, from $25.65 to $30.65. Rates are set to increase effective July 1.
Much of the council’s discussion focused on glass recycling, which accounts for most of the rate increase. Under the new rates, $4.19 of the $5 hike is for glass recycling services.
Harris suggested the city could remove its curbside glass pickup services and instead place two large glass collection dumpsters in city parks. In this case, residents would see a total rate increase of just $1.07 per month to $26.72, with 25 cents of that cost going toward glass recycling.
The council took no formal vote on the item on Monday.
Harris said about 20-30% of Alpharetta residents make use of the city’s glass recycling service, but some council members said residents may just not be aware of it.
Republic Services instituted a 25% increase in its prices last year, but the city opted to absorb much of that, passing on a 10% rate increase to residents. Harris said the city then put its trash service out for new bids, and Republic was still the most affordable option.
The new monthly rates include the subsidized portion of last year’s cost increase, which the city will no longer cover. Mayor Jim Gilvin said the city had accumulated a positive balance in its trash service fund in previous years that it used to defray last year’s rate increase.
Harris said the city considered partnering with the City of Roswell’s trash collection services, but Roswell officials were opposed.
Also at the March 7 meeting, the council approved resolutions authorizing the condemnation of 15 pieces of property along McGinnis Ferry Road to allow for a major widening project.
These latest resolutions add to the dozens of tracts the city has moved to acquire as part of the $60 million project, which is jointly funded by Alpharetta, Johns Creek, Forsyth County and the Georgia Department of Transportation.
Mayor Jim Gilvin emphasized that the authorization does not necessarily mean the properties will have to be condemned. He said the acquisitions can hopefully be made through friendly negotiation with the property owners. He also said that none of the 15 acquisitions on the agenda were for people’s homes, just for property frontage required for the widening.
The city also declared March 18 Arbor Day, encouraging citizens to plant trees to promote the city’s forestry program and beautification. City Arborist David Shostak said the city will hold a tree planting on City Hall grounds with local Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts on March 19.