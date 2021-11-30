Alpharetta to update schedule for impact fees

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — It’s hard to find a spot in Alpharetta that hasn’t been touched by development in recent years. Now, city leaders are revisiting the toll it is taking.
The City Council passed a resolution Nov. 29 to conduct a study of its schedule for impact fees assessed on new development. The council awarded the contract for the study to Ross and Associates for $69,500.
Governments impose impact fees to help pay for added services provided to new commercial or residential properties. The fees are assessed to compensate for the added expense and manpower the city expends on parks, roads and public safety as a result of the new development.
In fiscal year 2021, which ended June 30, the city received just over $2 million in impact fees from developers.
Those collections do not include the fees credited to developers who agree to devote part of their properties to roadways, public parks or for compensation to public safety.
Community Development Director Kathi Cook said that over the past five years, the city has traded more than $3 million in impact fee credits to developers who commit portions of their property to public projects like the Alpha Loop.
Mayor Jim Gilvin said the city last updated its impact fee schedule six years ago, and before that, it had been almost 15 years since the list was updated.
“We went through that process and found out how outdated our [list] was,” he said. “So you can imagine the inflation that occurred in that time period.”
Gilvin said the study will determine whether the city is charging an appropriate amount to developers to compensate the city for the resources it will contribute to maintaining the new construction — the increased use of roadways, parks and public safety.
“Clearly, the construction costs nowadays, there’s a lot more expense to those projects that we have anticipated,” Gilvin said.
Right now, for example, the city assesses an impact fee of $6,689 per dwelling for residential developments, whether an apartment, townhome or detached home. An amusement park development would pay $4,409 per acre in impact fees, and a fast food restaurant pays $7.30 per square foot.
The new study will weigh current service levels against factors like future traffic volumes generated by residents and businesses, inflation and population trends. The study will also calculate the current level of service for fire and police protection and parks amenities based on the floor area of existing facilities.
