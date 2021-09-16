Alpharetta to move ahead with local road projects in face of express lane delay

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta officials are watching closely as the Georgia DOT regroups from a setback on its plan to add express lanes along Ga. 400 through North Fulton County.
The project, which was scheduled to begin late next year, hit a snag last month when the State Transportation Board rejected the only qualified bid for the work. MW 400 Partners’ proposal came in far higher than the $1.7 billion GDOT had budgeted.
GDOT Commissioner Russell McMurry says the project remains active despite the setback.
Plans call for two toll lanes in each direction running 16 miles from the North Springs MARTA station in Sandy Springs north to McGinnis Ferry Road in Alpharetta.
The project has major ramifications for Alpharetta where two Ga. 400 overpasses will be replaced, and the city will inherit a new interchange where none existed before.
Roswell also will be affected. GDOT plans to add an express lanes interchange at Grimes Bridge Road allowing northbound vehicles to exit and southbound vehicles to enter the express lanes. It also will construct a new bridge over Holcomb Bridge Road that could accommodate a future bus rapid transit station.
Alpharetta Assistant City Administrator James Drinkard said the city has made no formal moves to postpone or shift priorities on its own set of road projects because of the delay.
“Until they announce a new schedule, we don’t know what to adjust to,” Drinkard said.
While most big-ticket transportation projects on tap in Alpharetta were planned long before the express lane initiative kicked off in earnest two years ago, some do have significant tie-ins.
In the current 2022 budget, the city has set aside $23 million in transportation sales tax dollars to widen Webb Bridge Road to create wider sidewalks along both sides of the road, adding bike lanes and a roundabout at Webb Bridge Way.
The GDOT plans to add a new interchange just north of Webb Bridge Road for exclusive use by Ga. 400 express lane traffic. City officials anticipate the exchange will add to traffic in the area, although neither the state nor the city can predict how much.
Alpharetta has two other major transportation initiatives it plans to launch if the transportation sales tax is extended for another five-year term in this November’s referendum vote. The city is estimated to receive $61 million in funding over five years if the ballot measure passes.
It’s top-tier projects include:
Webb Bridge Road improvements — $13 million: The project focuses on the section of Webb Bridge Road between Morris Road and the Big Creek Greenway and would continue design elements to be constructed to the east that are being funded by the 2016 TSPLOST.
Tradewinds Parkway ripple effect — $6.5 million: The project is meant to address possible congestion problems created by the new Tradewinds interchange for express lane travelers. The city plans to construct a series of improvements on North point Parkway, Westside parkway, Morris Road and Webb Bridge Road/Academy Street.
Alpharetta Mayor Jim Gilvin said the city has its own timetables set for its road projects, but the express lane delay is disappointing.
“It’s disappointing that the first round of trying to work out that business model wasn’t successful, but I think when you try something new, especially on a project this large, you’re going to have some challenges along the way,” he said.
Everyone involved in the process, he said, understood from the beginning that the Department of Transportation has been working on this for more than a decade, and that this was a business model – a public/private partnership – the agency had never attempted before.
“I think GDOT is continuing to try to figure out how they can get this done in a timely manner and in a way that’s respectful of the taxpayers,” Gilvin said.
