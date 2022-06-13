Alpharetta to host new food festival in July

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Hot on the heels of Taste of Alpharetta, the city is introducing a new food festival in July.

Taste Around Town will launch July 22-23 in Union Hill Park off Union Hill Road. The festival, produced by Taste of Atlanta, is an all-inclusive tasting session featuring chefs from the surrounding area serving special sampling dishes. Visitors will also have the opportunity to watch cooking demonstrations, listen to live music and enjoy drinks.

“Alpharetta has become a top tier dining destination,” Alpharetta Convention and Visitors Bureau CEO Janet Rodgers said. “During this all-inclusive VIP dining experience, visitors will have the chance to try multiple Alpharetta favorites all in one place. We’re sure each sampling will inspire to come back for more.”

Tickets will be available for sale later this month and can be purchased at alpharetta.tasteofatlanta.com. You must be 21 to attend the festival. Tickets can be purchased for a 7-10 p.m. session on either July 22 or 23, or a noon-3 p.m. session July 23.