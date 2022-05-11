Alpharetta to host event for African American-owned business success

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta will host TSP Live, a three-day event to promote the success of African American-owned businesses, from June 23 to June 25.
Traffic Sales and Profit holds its TSP Live event annually to bring members of the African American community together to share tools and skills to drive more leads to their business websites, convert more product sales and increase profit in their small businesses. This year’s TSP Live will be at The Hotel at Avalon.
Keynote speakers for TSP Live 2022 include former NBA star Magic Johnson, who now operates investment company Magic Johnson Enterprises, Pastor Dee and Ariel Fuller, co-owners of Dunamis Woman Enterprise and Myron Golden, a business coach with over 30 years of marketing experience.
“Alpharetta is proud to be hosts to TSP Live for the first time,” Alpharetta Convention and Visitors Bureau CEO Janet Rodgers said. “We are excited for all of the attendees and speakers to experience our community while they engage in meaningful conversations to better themselves and their small businesses.”
Tickets to the event are available now and can be purchased at tsplivetickets.com/tsplive-2022.