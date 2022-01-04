Alpharetta to condemn 3 more properties for McGinnis Ferry widening

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Alpharetta City Council voted unanimously Jan. 3 to pursue eminent domain for condemnation of three properties along McGinnis Ferry Road for a multi-million-dollar expansion project.
The three properties, located on Tidewater Crossing and Tidewater Way, are among the dozens of tracts the city has pursued to acquire through legal means since the project was launched more than a year ago.
Alpharetta is undertaking the project, estimated at more than $60 million, in partnership and with financial assistance from Johns Creek, Forsyth County and the Georgia Department of Transportation.
The votes to approve the condemnations were among the first actions taken by two new members of the City Council.
In ceremonies held at the beginning of the meeting, Brian Will was sworn in to the Post 2 seat, filling the position held by Ben Burnett, who did not seek re-election.
Doug DeRito was also sworn in as Post 3 councilman, filling the seat vacated by Karen Richard, who also did not seek a second term. DeRito previously served a decade-long stint on the City Council from 2001-2011.
“I want to do it again because I think I have a lot to offer,” DeRito said. “I think I can at least be a voice of consensus up here and represent the best interests of the city. And I'm sure everyone up here has the same goals in mind.”
Following the swearing in ceremony, the council approved Post 6 Councilman Dan Merkel as mayor pro tem. The position was formerly held by Post 1 Councilman Donald Mitchell, the longest-serving member on the City Council.
Mitchell is one of two remaining council members who led a campaign last year for a $29.5 million parks bond referendum. The proposal divided the council, passing by a 4-3 vote, but it received overwhelming approval from voters in the November election.
With the addition of two new members and a new mayor pro tem, it did not go unnoticed that Mitchell now has been seated on the dais as far away as possible from his ally in the parks bond fight, Jason Binder.
There was no discussion of the new seating arrangement.
In other matters at the first council meeting of the year, members voted to reinstate current speed limits along a number of streets they had initially sought to reduce. The action comes after tracking tests on more than a dozen roadways last fall showed 85% of motorists were exceeding the posted speed limits by 10 miles per hour or more.
Director of Public Works Pete Sewczwicz said the Georgia DOT recommended the city install traffic calming measures to reduce speeds before officially changing the speed limits, to avoid the areas becoming a speed trap. He also said there is no outstanding crash data that would make reducing the speed limits imperative.
The council also unanimously approved an extension to the city’s automatic aid agreement for fire services with Johns Creek, Milton, Roswell and Sandy Springs. The pact allows that when a fire occurs in one of the member cities, the closest fire station will respond, even if the fire is outside of its jurisdiction.
