Alpharetta takes aim at downtown flooding issue

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Downtown residents faced flooding in their neighborhood may soon see the city implement plans to address the issue.
The Alpharetta City Council discussed the matter in depth at its Feb. 28 meeting, addressing the concerns that residents of Meadow Brook Hills, Milton Glen and Milton Estates have been dogging the city about for years. Assistant City Administrator James Drinkard presented some history on the issue, as well as proposed solutions, to the council.
City Council members did not vote on any of the proposals, but they told residents they would be working to implement solutions as quickly as possible.
Residents have blamed the development of large new homes in the area for disrupting the flow of stormwater, redirecting water into the yards of the older, smaller homes. Drinkard didn’t dismiss the idea that new developments could cause stormwater issues, but he said construction standards that the city placed in recent years should have reduced the new homes’ impact. He said bodies of water change over time with erosion and natural debris.
In the short term, Drinkard suggested city officials impose increased construction requirements for smaller developments, such as soil testing and required infiltration measures. For now, these requirements are only in place for developments that would add 5,000 or more square feet of impervious area on lots within the neighborhood. Drinkard suggested lowering that threshold to 1,000 square feet, but he said these requirements could significantly raise the costs for new developments.
Drinkard also said that the neighborhood’s age may contribute to the flooding issues. He said curbs and gutters weren’t installed when the homes were built in the mid-1980s, giving stormwater no clear path into storm drains and inlets. He said the city could implement new curbs and gutters, as well as more piping and stormwater detention, for streets in the affected neighborhoods.
These short-term solutions, along with 19 other maintenance and repair projects on the neighborhood’s existing stormwater infrastructure, could likely be implemented within the coming year, he said.
Drinkard stressed, however, that the flooding issues would not be simple enough to fix all at once. He noted the watershed the area lies on extends into the cities of Roswell and Milton, limiting Alpharetta’s control. He also noted that parts of Foe Killer Creek and its streams and tributaries flow on private property and that the city would need to partner with those residents to work toward a solution.
“There are a lot of issues that are coming together and influencing this,” Drinkard said. “Some things that can be controlled, some that cannot.”
In the longer term, Drinkard suggested the city could work with Fulton County Schools to improve stormwater management on the Alpharetta Elementary and Innovation Academy campuses, both adjacent to the affected neighborhood. He said the city may also be able to create a local grant program to aid residents in repairing existing stormwater infrastructure on their properties.
Drinkard said the city needs to take a holistic approach to addressing the flooding, not dividing the issues or solutions by department.
“One of the issues that we’ve had is, public works has been coming at it from their angle, community development’s been coming at it from their angle, and it hasn’t necessarily been cohesive,” Drinkard said. “Or at least it hasn’t appeared cohesive. So, we’re going to be working with that.”
Drinkard said he would personally work on coordinating the two departments on solving the flooding issues, as well as improving communication with neighborhood residents.