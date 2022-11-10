Alpharetta Symphony Orchestra presents sonic trip with ‘Wires and Pines’

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Under the baton of Grant Gilman, members of the Alpharetta Symphony Orchestra — playing strings, woodwinds, brass and percussion — afforded visitors the imagination to transform the sanctuary of Alpharetta First United Methodist Church into settings from elsewhere.

The Nov. 4 performance of “Wire and Pines” was the first collaboration between the Alpharetta Symphony Orchestra and the Alpharetta City Band, forming a total of 75 musicians.

Most orchestral performances are built around a “big moment,” usually at the end, explained Grant, now in his second season with the orchestra. For the Friday night performance, the anchor was the epic “Pines of Rome” by Ottorino Respighi. The piece is programmatic, Gilman said, meaning that there is a story intended to coincide with the music.

“‘Pines of Rome’ is, in its own way, very visceral,” he said. “It's very clear what you're supposed to be hearing at any particular moment.”

While useful and helpful, Gilman said the story doesn’t matter as much as the experience.

“If the ears are functioning properly, then you will have an experience that is irreplaceable, whether you know the story or not,” he said.

From there, the performance is filled in with other components, usually a soloist, Gilman said. Philip Jeong, a 13-year-old cellist who has won numerous concerto competitions and international music competitions in the United States, accompanied the orchestra to play Cello Concerto No. 1 by Camille Saint-Saëns.

Other pieces were chosen to help form an overarching narrative, of “up” moments, like William Shuman’s “Newsreel, in 5 shots,” and darker reliefs, like “Valse Triste” by Jean Sibelius. But Gilman said it’s not just ups and downs. Rather, it’s how the pieces go together, a “tricky balance” and a “mix of possibilities,” he said.

Visualizing sound

Kelly Meholic, the orchestra’s executive director and principal flutist, said planning for the event began in June. After six rehearsals, and work from 20 volunteers, the bravado of the Alpharetta Symphony Orchestra — composed of mostly professional and some amateurs — dazzled the audience with Gilman’s curated and cohesive sequence of arrangements.

“Wires and Pines,” a nearly two-hour performance, started with Shuman’s inviting, upbeat, whimsical composition, where musicians pulled around 375 listeners through five informative scenes from an imagined newsreel. They were broken up with short breaks, signaling to listeners a new position in space, congruent to what could be a news headline.

According to the program, written by piccoloist Missy Mahon, clips were of “driving hoof beats in a horse race, the suave elegance of a fashion show, the shape rhythms of a tribal dance, playful monkeys at the zoo, and finally the awe of a big parade complete with fancy floats and giant balloons.”

Schuman’s piece was positively toned, reminiscent of its 1940s time period when the American dream was a reigning ethos. According to the program, Schuman intended to engage youth with the composition, which was clearly heard in its vivid, amusing music, cartoonish and wonderfully attention deficit.

Solo from a young cellist

Jeong, who Gilman described as “very young in age but very old in spirit,” walked onto the stage for a stab at Saint-Saëns. “Cello Concerto No. 1” was broken into three sections, the last especially demanding of the cellist, the program said. But Jeong played effortlessly.

The young musician sat at the front of the stage, without Gilman’s direction in his sights. But now and then, Gilman would turn his head as if doting on Jeong, who wore a silky, flowing, long-sleeved black shirt and played his part by memory. No music stand, no music to read. Jeong’s eyes were closed most of the time, as if carried away to another place.

Without faltering, he played the voice of reason in the performance, with musicians — many who were three times his age — surrounding him, conceding. While the orchestra accompanied, Jeong remained at the center and ended his performance with a haunting solo, everyone watching silently with appreciation.

Jeong received two standing ovations, before and after his solo. Barbaraann Bongiovanni, the orchestra’s education director, later presented him with a certificate and cash award.

Building to the finale

After the intermission, the orchestra performed “Valse Triste,” a sore-hearted, poignant work that had a soft, delicate, muffled start. The original program notes, which described the basis of the composition, envisions a son who watches his ailing mother awaken from sleep to dance with “shadowy guests,” eventually ending with a knock at the door — death standing at the threshold.

To round out the performance, creating a lasting impression, musicians played “Pines of Rome.” Respighi’s composition, which has four movements fading into one another, is a wildly expressive piece — encompassing both solemnity and abrasive tendencies, sometimes wielding disruptive percussion.

Members from the Alpharetta City Band, and some freelance musicians like Milton Police Chief Rich Austin, who were planted in different areas around the sanctuary, stepped in during final moments with brass. They band sounded off, devising a surround-sound, with what could be a vision of the “triumphant return of the Roman army along the famed Appian Way.”