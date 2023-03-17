Alpharetta student to compete in Toronto piano festival

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Kenneth Low, a 13-year-old pianist from Alpharetta, has been selected as the Georgia finalist to play at The Royal Conservatory of Music’s Music Lights the Way Piano Festival at Koerner Hall in Toronto March 21-22.
Low will play Frédéric Chopin’s “Mazurka in A flat Major, Op. 24, No. 3” in the intermediate level seven at the competition. The grand prize for Low’s level is a Yamaha b1 acoustic upright piano that retails for more than $6,500.
The Royal Conservatory College of Examiners member Jonathan Roberts said nearly 8,000 participants from Canada and the United States submitted videos of their piano performances.
“As a judge for the Music Lights the Way Piano Festival, I was impressed by the quality of submissions from piano students across the continent,” Roberts said. “It was very exciting and inspiring to hear so much talent and joyful music-making in the performances at all levels and I am honored to have been part of this wonderful event.”
Low said he started playing piano around 2014, and he started loving it when he was 9 years old.
“It means a lot, and it is really exciting to be heading to Toronto to perform in front of the big crowd,” Low said. “I can't deny that I have been wanting to do this for a long time.”
Low said he recommends the conservatory’s piano program because it has enhanced his knowledge. After his performance in Toronto, he plans to expand his repertoire and participate in more competitions.