Alpharetta strengthens bond with Milton with shared court solicitor

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta’s new city solicitor, Kelsie Mattox, was sworn into office during the April 18 City Council meeting.

In her position, Mattox will act as a prosecuting attorney for minor cases such as misdemeanors and traffic violations. She will serve in the same capacity for the city of Milton after both cities signed an intergovernmental agreement Monday. Alpharetta will pay 60 percent of Mattox’s salary, while Milton will pay 40%.

The shared court solicitor position strengthens the bond between the two North Fulton County cities which already share court facilities and a municipal clerk. Alpharetta and Milton also share a police training center, which opened earlier this month.

In other business at Monday’s meeting, the Alpharetta City Council approved an application to combine two undeveloped land parcels at the corner of Milton Avenue and Nathan Circle and allow a two-story, 5,600-square-foot home to be built on the property.

The property had started out as a single lot but had been split into two lots in 2015. Monday’s decision restores the parcel to its original size. A house once located on the property was demolished in 2020.

City staff recommended 13 conditions for the approval, including one that would require a planned pool’s size to be reduced by a quarter. The condition would also require that the home’s pool decking and driveway be made of pervious pavement, allowing water to seep through.

But the stormwater requirements were voted down after the applicant’s consulting company, OnSite Civil Group, told the council it had devised a plan for water retention including an underground detention system, making the requirements pointless.

The City Council approved the application 5-1, removing the stormwater requirements, with Councilman Jason Binder opposing. Binder wished the applicant the best, but said he was hesitant to remove the stormwater conditions because of runoff problems that have arisen in and near the downtown district in recent years.

Councilman Donald Mitchell was absent from the meeting.

Councilman Doug DeRito said he was impressed that a hydrology study had already been performed. He said many contractors won’t perform a study until after they’ve secured plan approval, due to the study’s high price tag.

The only commenter during the public hearing lives on a neighboring lot and said he was thrilled somebody wanted to come live on the property.