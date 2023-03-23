Alpharetta still undecided on 2023 municipal elections

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta remains undecided on managing its own municipal elections this fall after a March 20 City Council work session yielded no consensus.

The City Council hosted the work session to discuss the 2024 fiscal year budget, as well as the 2023 elections. The 5:30 p.m. meeting was held in the Community Room on the first floor while the council chambers undergo renovations.

Councilmen John Hipes and Jason Binder and Mayor Pro Tem Dan Merkel said they would prefer a Fulton County-led election.

“I would hope that we would follow the bigger cities and wait, and with the intent of moving forward in 2025,” Binder said. “But I definitely think if this council decides to move forward that we stick with three [polling sites]. I would like to keep it as smooth as possible for this election.”

City staff has projected that operating three voting locations would cost $298,532. A proposed contract with Fulton County to run elections sets the cost of 13 polling locations at $379,408.

“I think the price difference for the level of service, I cannot justify that,” Hipes said. “When it comes to voting, I don't think we should be doing things that would inhibit voting as opposed to encouraging people to come out and vote.”

Differing views on county

Alpharetta resident Birdel Jackson, who spoke at the public hearing that followed the work session, said he was a poll worker for four election cycles, and he experienced no issues with Fulton County in previous elections.

But Mayor Jim Gilvin remained optimistic that the city could provide a better election than the county. He said the proposed contract between the county and Alpharetta includes no guarantees that the city will not be charged more than the projected cost.

“I just wanted to make a couple of points that I don’t trust Chairman Pitts as far as I can throw him,” Gilvin said. “And our experience hasn’t been great with Fulton County.”

Fulton County placed a March 31 deadline for the city to enter an agreement for the elections. Councilmembers have until the March 27 meeting to finalize their decision.

Downtown development approved

At the public hearing that followed the work session, the City Council approved a comprehensive land use permit, rezoning, conditional use and variances for a Thompson Street development amid concerns from a neighboring homeowners association.

Earlier this month, the Alpharetta Planning Commission recommended approval of the development of 19 single-family detached homes at 31 and 51 Thompson Street with 25 conditions.

Scott Janke, president of the Thompson Street Flats HOA, said the group had fought the development for three years. He said the HOA invested in the project when it was proposed as a condominium development with 24 units and four buildings.

Janke said the original developer, Kairos, backed out of the remaining 12 units, and the HOA felt it did not receive its investment.

“It looked like a very good project for us to invest in,” Janke said. “The fact that you’re pulling out 12 units out of this project puts a real strain on the HOA, and we lose the economy of scale. We've had to raise the rates 33.3 percent in the last couple of years, well above the inflation rate.”

Janke said Kairos will be awarded with a larger project, while Thompson Street Flats will be left with a more expensive HOA and less green space.

Project attorney Kathryn Zickert said an HOA will be created for the new development, which will share responsibilities for the underground stormwater facility with Thompson Street Flats.

Councilmembers voted 6-1 to approve the development with conditions. Councilman Brian Will cast the dissenting vote.

The council also approved a two-unit subdivision on Cumming Street that will restore and preserve the historic Gardner House.