Alpharetta sticks with Fulton County for November elections

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Alpharetta City Council approved a resolution March 27 to authorize Fulton County to run the city’s 2023 municipal elections this November.

The resolution authorizes the Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections to conduct the Nov. 7 election. City Clerk Lauren Shapiro said the formal agreement will be presented at the April 17 City Council meeting.

City Attorney Melissa Tracy said she had attempted to contact Fulton County after the work session to receive the formal agreement before the meeting, but the city received the documents Friday after the meeting agenda had been posted.

Councilmembers had met March 20 in a work session to discuss their options. While the meeting yielded no unanimous decision, Councilmen John Hipes and Jason Binder and Mayor Pro Tem Dan Merkel expressed concerns regarding a city-led election.

Mayor Jim Gilvin remained positive that the city could offer a better process at the work session, noting that the proposed agreement with the county does not guarantee that the city will not be charged more than the projected cost.

Shapiro said if all goes well, the city will receive a final number of voting locations 60-90 days before the election. The cost or number of locations may change if the number of registered voters in the city increases before then, she said.

The invoice from Fulton County lists the cost for a county-operated election at $379,408 for 12 regular voting locations and one early voting location.

The city’s estimated cost to run its own election with three polling locations was $298,532.

Expressing support

City Councilman Brian Will said the city originally proposed to run its own election because the county had charged more than double the cost, and the city investigated the opportunity to take over the process.

“In our investigation of doing this, we were going to be limited to three, maybe four, locations for the same money,” Will said. “So, for the City of Alpharetta to match what Fulton County was going to do would have been astronomically expensive.”

Resident Birdel Jackson said he supported the resolution, and he requested councilmembers negotiate an additional early voting location with the county.

"It’s going to take Alpharetta quite a bit of time to ramp up to that level of efficiency and expertise,” Jackson said. “So again, I just ask for the additional early voting location, as well as adoption of the resolution to enter into the agreement for Fulton County to run the election for the municipal election on Nov. 7.”

Resident Kay Howell agreed with Jackson, saying she had concerns about transparency, training, access to voting and disenfranchisement in a city-led election.

Councilmembers voted to approve the resolution in a 6-0 vote. Councilman Doug DeRito was absent.

Police department upgrades

In other matters at the March 27 meeting, the City Council unanimously approved a request to award Hexagon Corporation $2,449,290 for the Alpharetta Police Department’s computer aided dispatch and records management system.

The award replaces the department’s 16-year-old system with increased data analytics and improved intelligence capabilities. Public Safety Director John Robison said the system is inaccessible during maintenance, which takes a minimum of seven hours each month.

With the new cloud-based system, Robison said officers can access real-time information, submit reports from their patrol cars, share information between jurisdictions and increase crime deterrence by allowing officers more time in the field.

Robison said he can make no guarantees the new system will reduce crime, but he thinks it will enhance officers’ abilities to be more proactive, effective and reactive in solving crime.

Councilmembers also approved text amendments to the city Unified Development Code that create an overlay district for the Crabapple area it shares with the City of Milton.

While the amendments only affect the 9 acres of the area that are in Alpharetta, Community Development Director Kathi Cook said the amendments help unify design standards that make the appearance of the area compatible with Milton’s vision.

The proposed overlay prepared in coordination with Milton city staff also addresses parking, landscaping, streetscapes and street furniture in the area.