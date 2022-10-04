Alpharetta sets up Alpha Loop partnership

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — City officials have approved an agreement with a local nonprofit to provide resources and direction for the Alpha Loop trail project.

Members of the City Council voted unanimously Oct. 3 to partner with the Alpha Loop Foundation, forming a coordinating committee for the project and providing a $2 million match for the Alpha Loop, which, when completed, will connect large portions of Alpharetta’s business, residential and greenspace districts, with miles of muti-use trails.

Kathi Cook, director of Community and Economic Development, told council members the Alpha Loop Foundation is a nonprofit established to raise awareness and funding for the trail project. As the foundation grows, Cook said they could also engage with the public by offering tours, fundraising projects, special events and corporate volunteer project days.

“It’s a way to bring people to the loop, and of course, raise awareness,” she said.

Cook said the foundation, and their relationship with the city, is modeled after the Beltline Partnership in Atlanta.

“We looked at how that was set up at the Beltline partnership and all the work they do in order to make the Beltline a better experience for residents,” she said. “But also, to bring in economic development, to make sure you’re attracting employers to existing office space, all of those different benefits that they bring to the table.”

Match money already allocated

But Cook said Alpharetta will not be responsible for providing an additional $2 million for the project, because it has already committed much more than that for Alpha Loop projects through the city’s Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax and parks bond.

“We’re going to spend it one way or the other,” Alpharetta Mayor Jim Gilvin said. “It’s just a matter of whether we match it with them, through certain sections, or we just continue what we’re going to do.”

Cook said they are expecting a $100,000 donation to come in next week for construction on the project.

Speaking in favor of the agreement and the foundation, Councilman John Hipes called the project “transformative” for the city.

“I think people who come to visit this city and see it and experience it, find it’s almost wholly unique to connect all the different parts of the city,” Hipes said. “I use it regularly and it is just an amazing way to get around the city.”

Hipes said the agreement between the public and private sectors, and their investments in the project, are what make the project so special.

“One of the things that really excites me about Alpharetta is how our private sector steps up to invest right here in their own back yard,” he said. “And I’m extremely excited about what the foundation is doing and is gonna do.”

Council members also unanimously approved a license agreement between the city and foundation for use of the Alpha Loop image and trademark.

Cook said the foundation is preparing to start a website to begin advertising and create Alpha Loop Foundation merchandise to raise money.

The agreement grants the foundation a non-exclusive, royalty free license of the trademark.

Outdoor stewardship program

Council members also gave city staff the go ahead to apply for the Outdoor Stewardship Program Grant through the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

Alpharetta Parks Director Morgan Rodgers said that the Outdoor Stewardship Program was started in 2018 and is funded by the sales of outdoor sporting gear in the state.

Rodgers said they are applying for $957,803 in grant money to complete a stream bank restoration project at Wills Park.

“If you’ve been between the Old Milton Park, where the stream comes out under Old Milton Park and goes through Wills Park … you’ll see that we’re losing banks, trees are beginning to fall into the stream,” he said.

The program would fund a project to rehab the banks and stop the erosion by realigning the stream, replacing a culvert and bridge and installing protection to stabilize the streambanks.

The grant would require a match of $319,277 from the city, which would be funded through the Wills Park Bond, he said.

The grant application was approved unanimously.