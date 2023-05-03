Alpharetta sets timeline for adopting 2024 budget

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta city staff have set a timeline on public engagement for the fiscal year 2024 budget, which includes a recommended $3 million for positions and projects focused on elected officials’ priorities for the upcoming year.
City Administrator Chris Lagerbloom set three public hearings on the draft budget at a May 1 City Council meeting. The proposed spending plan will be on the agenda at a May 22 meeting at 6:30 p.m. and at two June 19 meetings at 11:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.
The City Council has set a list of 10 priorities and the Annual Action Plan for fiscal year 2024 funding.
Among the priorities are downtown Alpharetta; bolstering the Public Safety Department; the Alpha Loop and Big Creek Greenway; strategic growth and redevelopment; and communications strategies.
The draft budget posted in the agenda packet for the May 1 meeting proposes adding positions.
The recommended proposals for Public Safety include $333,000 for four positions in Real-Time Crime Center staffing and assistant fire marshal for $59,400.
Not recommended for funding at this time, Public Safety had sought an emergency management division chief, a police detective, a fire captain, a paramedic and several other positions, totaling more than $600,000.
Recommended funding for 2024 also includes posts in other departments, including $30,000 for an external communications services firm and $50,000 for a grant management firm to handle contracts for areas targeted in the annual action plan.
The full list of recommended operating initiative requests for the budget that cover City Administration; Community and Economic Development; Information Technology; Public Safety; Recreation, Parks and Cultural Services; and citywide needs total just over $3 million, with an additional $239,900 capital component.
Hearings on the budget will also cover recommended capital initiative requests, which propose to allocate $15.6 million, not including another $1.2 million in reserve.
Following discussion by councilmembers and community input, the recommended Fiscal Year 2024 Operating and Capital Budget will be released to the public in early May. The budget is set to be finalized by the end of June.
Neighborhood rezoning approved
In matters at the May 1 meeting, the City Council voted 7-0 to rezone 5 acres of agricultural land on Mayfield Road to allow construction of five single-family homes.
Community Development Director Kathi Cook said the Planning Commission denied approval of the item at a Jan. 5 meeting, and nearby residents in attendance had expressed concerns about density and stormwater runoff.
Following the feedback, Cook said developers negotiated 14 conditions with the Harrington Falls Community Association to reduce the number of lots from seven to five, as well as to provide adjacent buffers to neighboring subdivisions and an earthen detention pond with landscaping.
The City Council unanimously approved a text amendment to the city code to allow businesses with on-premises consumption of alcohol to sell packaged beer and wine for off-site consumption.
Councilmembers also recognized the efforts of gym employees and first responders for saving the life of Don Milich, whose heart stopped while swimming at Life Time Fitness.
"When I got to the hospital and they finally stabilized me and the doctor spoke with me, they said I'm part of the 2 percent club, given what happened to me and how long I was out,” Milich said. “He said if it wasn't for the people at poolside, and if it wasn't for the emergency people as well, and then obviously what they did in the hospital, I wouldn't be here.”
Public Safety Director John Robison and Mayor Jim Gilvin recognized first responders on the scene, and Gilvin presented gym staff with a Distinguished Service Award.