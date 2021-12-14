Alpharetta sets schedule for $29.5 million bond sale

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta will begin the new year shopping $29.5 million in bond debt.

Residents passed the bond measure in the Nov. 2 referendum by a 3-1 margin.

Right now, the city is drafting documents to prepare for the sale of the debt to investors. Alpharetta is one of only 221 cities in the nation to have been assigned an Aaa (triple A) rating from Moody’s Investors Service. City officials have long touted the rating as providing Alpharetta with the best terms on incurring debt, usually reflected in low interest rates.

Moody’s reaffirmed the rating earlier this year when the city refinanced $17.8 million on outstanding bond debt, citing Alpharetta’s large tax base, its strong wealth and income levels, healthy and stable financial position, and manageable debt and pension burdens.

Alpharetta Parks Bond Alpha Loop development — $7.5 million Farmhouse Park design & build out — $2 million Mid Broadwell Park build out — $500,000 Old Rucker Park design & build out — $3 million Turf Webb Bridge large soccer field — $1 million Union Hill Park re-development/trailhead — $3.25 million Waters Road Park design & build out— $1.25 million Wills Park Equestrian renovation build out — $5 million* Wills Park Master Plan projects — $6 million Total — $29.5 million *50% match with Wills Park Equestrian Foundation for total of $10 million

The Alpharetta Finance Department has set Feb. 23 as the closing date on the sale.

The city has already begun spending the money.

Last month, it launched the start of some $11 million in improvements planned for the Equestrian Center at Wills Park. The horse park, itself, is scheduled for $5 million of the bond money with another $5 million match from the Wills Park Equestrian Foundation.

Work will include replacing all the existing barns, renovating the three existing arenas to include improved drainage and erosion control, new footings, new fencing and new lighting.

Foundation President Cheryl Sims said the arena is set for completion in March.

Alpharetta City Council members certified the election results from the referendum at their last meeting of the year Dec. 13.

Also at the Monday night meeting, the council:

• Approved application for a Law Enforcement Training Grant in the amount of $46,130. The funds would be used for training in use of force and de-escalation, for Crisis Intervention Team training and instruction to support officer mental health.

• Authorized the mayor to sign and submit a letter supporting the North Fulton Community Improvement District's application for grant funding through the State Road and Tollway Authority to aid in funding the Kimball Bridge Road Corridor Multimodal Gap Connection.

• Bid farewell to two members of the City Council, Ben Burnett and Karen Richard. Both are stepping down after serving one term. Neither ran for re-election.