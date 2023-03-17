Alpharetta sets opening for 2023 farmers market

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Alpharetta Business Association has announced April 1 as the opening day for the Alpharetta Farmers Market at Town Green in downtown.
The market runs every Saturday from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. through October, and hours will shift to 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in November.
Approximately 120 vendors will attend the market each week, including the Alpharetta Bee Company, Kale Me Crazy, Little Bite Cheesecakes, Pet Wants Alpharetta, Georgia Peach Truck and more. The market is located on North and South Broad Streets around the Town Green downtown.
Weather updates and information will be posted on the Alpharetta Farmers Market website and Facebook and Instagram pages.
A full list of vendors can be found at alpharettafarmersmarket.com/vendors/.
— Shelby Israel