Alpharetta sets aside $1.8 million surplus for future capital projects

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Alpharetta City Council approved its fiscal year 2024 millage rate and budget Aug. 28, securing an extra $1.8 million in revenues for capital projects.

City councilmembers voted 6-1 to formalize the millage, or property tax, rate and revised budget at the regular meeting. Councilman Jason Binder cast the dissenting vote for each.

The rate is set at 5.75 mills, which the city has maintained since 2009.

Most of the levy, 4.951 mills, covers operational costs. Revenue from the remaining 0.799 mills is dedicated to debt service on bonds. City staff said the transfer of 0.081 mills from debt service will result in an additional $505,000 to the general fund.

Although the combined mill levy remains unchanged from its previous approval in June, the city reopened the process because of revised figures from Fulton County showing larger than anticipated growth in property values.

The vote places the additional revenues into an unallocated capital projects account to be distributed to projects the City Council has earmarked as priorities. Capital projects are one-time, big-ticket items like street resurfacing and new equipment.

Some of these projects include sidewalk, park and recreation facility renovations; facility assessments; and traffic safety improvements.

At the first reading of the ordinances Aug. 21, Binder was dissatisfied with placing the $1.8 million in an unallocated account to be used on capital projects at a later date. He said he would prefer the City Council distribute the funds to specific projects.

Binder voted to deny both items at the Aug. 28 meeting, but both passed with approval from the remaining six councilmembers with no discussion. There were no public comments on the budget and tax rate at the three meetings.

The City Council awarded $97,500 at the meeting to one of its prioritized capital projects, a facilities assessment of the city’s six fire stations. Councilmembers first discussed allocating renovation funds toward the assessments at the City Council planning retreat in January.

The funding will cover an assessment of each fire station’s uses, systems, conditions and identify possible improvements. The analyses will then be used to provide recommendations for renovations to be funded separately in the future.

The work will be handled by Jericho Design Group of Cumming, one of the six firms that bid for the project in June.

City Public Safety Director John Robison said five Alpharetta firefighters have been diagnosed with cancer in recent years, which he thinks could be related to some of the materials in the aging facilities.

“The clean station concept and the safety of our firefighters, of course, is number one on that list,” Robison said.

Robison said he hopes to present more formal numbers from the assessments by the City Council’s 2024 planning retreat this winter.

Also at the meeting, councilmembers unanimously approved the second reading of the updated city ethics ordinance. The ordinance proposes an Ethics Board that consists of three attorneys and two Alpharetta residents. Each board member serves for four years and is appointed by the City Council.

A previous proposal to delay ethics complaints against an incumbent official ahead of a municipal election has been removed.