Alpharetta seeks public input on North Point Parkway improvements

ALPHARETTA, Ga. – Alpharetta officials want to hear your opinion on proposed improvements for the North Point Parkway Streetscape Enhancement project from Mansell Road to Haynes Bridge Road.

"As with our other corridor improvement projects, the success of the North Point Parkway project will hinge on the participation of the citizens and others who live, work, and own property in that area," City Engineer Eric Graves said. "They will know better than anyone what changes will positively impact their quality of life, and we want that input."

Proposed improvements to the corridor include reducing impervious pavement, adding 12-foot shared-use paths for walkability and connectivity, replacing and upgrading traffic signals, improving stormwater management and several other items.

The city will host an in-person public information open house for the project on July 26 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Alpharetta City Hall. Information on the project and an online public comment forum will also be available at https://0017814-northpointpkwy-gdot.hub.arcgis.com through Aug. 2, 2022.

Public comments can also be submitted in writing to Graves, by mailing him at the Department of Community Development, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, GA 30009.

To view printed displays of the project, contact Graves at City Hall or by email at egraves@alpharetta.ga.us.