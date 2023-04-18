Alpharetta seals deal for Fulton County elections

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — At the regular meeting April 17 the Alpharetta City Council unanimously approved an agreement to allow Fulton County to conduct municipal elections this November. Mayor Pro Tem Dan Merkel was absent from the vote.

Councilmembers approved a resolution at a March 27 meeting for the county to handle the elections.

In January, the City Council authorized a superintendent to manage its fall elections. Fellow North Fulton cities Johns Creek, Milton and Roswell considered an agreement along with Alpharetta for a joint superintendent, but ultimately Milton was the only city to adopt its own elections management plan for this fall.

More Coverage Appen Media will continue to cover the story as Milton works through logistics of operating an election. If you have questions, thoughts or story ideas, send them to newsroom@appenmedia.com. You can find all the latest coverage on appenmedia.com/municipal_elections.

Alpharetta councilmembers also discussed options at a March 20 work session, with some citing concerns regarding a city-led voting process.

City Clerk Lauren Shapiro said the county’s $379,408 cost estimate has remained the same, but the number may change if the number of registered voters increases.

Also at the April 17 meeting, the City Council voted 6-0 to approve the first reading of an ordinance to contract the Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections as election superintendent.