Alpharetta scraps pedestrian scramble

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — One year after installing a diagonal all-way “scramble” crosswalk at a busy downtown intersection, Alpharetta has decided to return to a traditional signal system.

The scramble signal system, installed at Milton Avenue and Canton Street in August 2021, stops vehicles in all directions, allowing pedestrians to cross in any direction. It was proposed as a means to increase pedestrian safety in the downtown.

However, city officials believe the scramble has instead sacrificed traffic safety on Main Street, one block west, for the convenience of local pedestrians, and it hasn’t quantifiably increased pedestrian safety in the area.

In a report to the Alpharetta City Council Oct. 24, Director of Public Safety John Robison said the Police Department’s traffic unit studied the intersection for several weeks, and concluded the signal system caused major issues in the mornings and afternoons, when traffic from the Innovation Academy on Milton Avenue is at its peak.

“Our traffic unit came back and gave me a report stating that they felt the all-cross, or scramble, was certainly the major reason for the traffic congestion that we were seeing in that area,” Robison said.

The police study prompted city staff to recommend totally disabling and removing the scramble crosswalk, which will cost $27,248. Staff also recommended keeping “No Turn on Red” signals at the intersection because they appear to be working as intended.

Two Alpharetta residents spoke in favor of keeping the scramble, including Karen Quinn, who lives nearby. She called the scramble a “lifesaver” and asked the city to show some patience.

“I know it really angers people,” Quinn said. “Every time the city decides that they want to do something for the betterment of the people who don’t drive … there’s no patience.”

Another resident, Daniel McAlonan, said it made no sense for the city to spend so much money to remove the scramble, one year after shelling out more than $100,000 to install it, without trying other options to fix the situation.

“To spend even more money tonight, just one year later after spending that money it seems, to be quite frank, a bit ridiculous to me,” McAlonan said. “Something can be done, before spending $27,000 to just remove it. If you’re going to fault the previous council for not having data in deciding to implement this, then you guys are also at fault for not having data in deciding to remove it.”

After hearing from the public and a short discussion, City Council members voted 5-2 to have the scramble signals removed. Councilmembers Donald Mitchell and Jason Binder cast the dissenting votes.

Councilman John Hipes said despite the objections they heard at the meeting; they have seen mostly negative comments from the public on the intersection. As an avid walker in the downtown area, Hipes said he understood the negative comments and has personally witnessed cars backed up down Milton Avenue all the way to Main, due to holdups at the intersection.

Even without the scramble, pedestrians have a safe way to get around, Hipes said.

“I’m all about pedestrian safety, but I think the choice between safety and no safety is a false choice,” he said. “We do provide to get our pedestrians across those intersections in a safe manner, going with traffic like a traditional intersection.”

Hipes comments drew support from other councilmembers, but Mitchell and Binder disagreed saying the removal was coming too quickly, without enough study.

Mitchell said it was a bad use of funds to remove the scramble without trying other options to make it work.

“If we want to change it and adjust the scramble … I’m good with that,” Mitchell said. “But I’m not good with going backwards as a city.”