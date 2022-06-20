Alpharetta’s Juneteenth gala highlights Black artists

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Sunday marked Alpharetta’s first community-wide celebration of Juneteenth, commemorating the full emancipation of Black Americans from slavery on June 19, 1865.
The celebration, held in conjunction with St. James United Methodist Church, featured storytelling, song and dance at Brooke Street Park just outside City Hall to honor the history and distinctiveness of Black culture throughout the evening. But just as the seven-hour celebration kicked off Sunday afternoon, a number of Black artists from near and far set up stands at the park to showcase and sell the work that they’ve dedicated themselves to.
Rebekah Jackson, a southwest Atlanta artist and entrepreneur, brought handcrafted jewelry from their business Vigor & Gems to Brooke Street Park. The jewelry, all crafted by Jackson personally, came in the form of rings, earrings, necklaces and circlets.
Many of Jackson’s pieces were made using copper, while others were made of beads. Some of the beads were made of crystal, while others were imported from Africa and used materials such as brass, cow bone, wood and glass.
Jackson said the jewelry is designed to harness natural healing properties of the crystals and copper materials. Jackson got started making copper jewelry for personal use when they were experiencing issues with pain and inflammation. Soon, Jackson’s friends began asking them for the handmade jewelry. Four years later Jackson has grown Vigor & Gems into a thriving business.
On the topic of Juneteenth as a federally recognized holiday, Jackson said its growing presence in the public mind is a step forward for the recognition of the hardships Black Americans have faced, but education on the day’s history is still lacking.
“I think it is popularizing something, but still not educating people on the true meaning and history of Juneteenth,” Jackson said. “Now employees are getting a paid day off work, but are you recognizing the meaning behind that day? I think what’s more important is to understand the history of Juneteenth and how we are still reeling from the effects of institutionalized slavery.”
Kamon Sherriff, a Stone Mountain painter, illustrator and digital artist originally from California, showcased his artwork that largely blends African American culture with traditional Japanese culture, depicting Black samurai warriors. His booth sold art prints, T-shirts bearing his artwork and even an original coloring book he illustrated and published.
Sherriff said he’s always enjoyed drawing but began making art professionally about six years ago. His early art was inspired by Japanese anime, and even his more traditional pieces still incorporate the fantasy elements that come along with it.
“[My art is] kind of just representing Black people in different ways that we might not actually see,” Sherriff said. “I think that goes right along with Juneteenth.”
Shellton LaBron, a painter from Statesboro, also showcased his paintings at the celebration, mixing surrealism and abstraction to create eye-catching portraits, many of which he works on for days.
“[Juneteenth] is another way to exhibit the spirit of America,” LaBron said. “It’s inclusive of all citizens. Freedom and justice for all. So, it’s a great way to recognize people’s heritage.”