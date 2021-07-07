Alpharetta’s Food Truck Alley draws hungry, curious crowds

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Ashley Williams and her mom Sandra had high expectations Thursday waiting for their shrimp po’boy.

The two stood in front of the Kajun Asian Food Truck, one of 10 rolling restaurants on hand in downtown Alpharetta.

The rolling restaurant and 10 others were in Downtown Alpharetta July 1 for the return of Food Truck Alley on Old Roswell Street. The event is part of a summer pop-up series held on the first Thursday of the month through August. As an Alpharetta resident, Ashley said she has been to multiple Food Truck Alley events, but it was her mom’s first time. And because Sandra is visiting from Louisiana this weekend, they made up their minds early on to try Kajun Asian Food Truck specifically for their fusion food.

Chef Thuan, born and raised in the bayou of South Louisiana, runs the food truck. The line in front of his operation never sank below 15 people. Overall, the event drew about 1,000 people. “We actually got the last shrimp po’boy,” Ashley said, as her mom cheered beside her. “That’s why it’s not even on the menu anymore. I usually try different foods, but the lines are really long and we don’t have that much time to stand in the lines today.”

Louisiana is known for seafood and special seasonings, Ashley said.

“I'm expecting it to have that Louisiana seasoning, and I’m looking forward to experiencing how he was able to collaborate it with Asian flavors. I like the diversity of all of the food trucks here. …. The music is good. Everybody just seems like they’re having a good time.”

Just down the line was SteelCityPops, which has been in business since 2012. Matt Bozeman, director of operations, said events like these help small businesses get exposure. He expected to sell 250 popsicles by the end of the night, up from 50 at a similar event last year.

“This is great tonight,” Bozeman said. “It’s super busy. We’re normally in Alabama, Texas and Kentucky, so it gives us a chance for people to see what our pops taste like. And then when they taste them, they love them.”

DejaBlue Grass Band played covers of popular songs, like Lobo’s “I’d Love You to Want Me” as people waited in line or sat along the curb to eat their food.

Other food trucks at the event included Lisa's Crêperie, Carta’s Azucar Cuban Cuisine, South Of Philly Food Truck, The Bento Bus, Q’Paso Latin Grub, The Pickle, Simply Done Donuts, 6PackSubs Vietnamese Cuisine and Gotta Have It Catering.

Alpharetta Recreation, Parks & Cultural Services is the main organizer of Food Truck Alley. Community Services Manager Amanda Musilli said the events serve a special purpose, especially after a year like 2020 when group gatherings were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The main purpose is to really bring the community together to enjoy a fun time and listen to great music and enjoy some great food,” Musilli said. “It’s really an opportunity to create a fun, memorable experience for our community.”

For information on future Food Truck Alley events, visit alpharetta.ga.us