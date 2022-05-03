Alpharetta’s 2023 budget anticipates more revenue, spending

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Alpharetta City Council heard its first formal presentation of the proposed fiscal year 2023 budget May 2.
And while spending for day-to-day operation of the city is predicted to grow by nearly 6 percent to $73.8 million, revenues from taxes, fees and other sources are expected to climb more than 9 percent to $78.5 million.
Finance director Tom Harris said the financial plan predicts no increase in the tax rate for local property owners. Alpharetta has maintained a property tax rate of 5.750 mills for more than a dozen years and offers one of the highest basic homestead exemptions – $45,000 – in Metro Atlanta.
In his presentation to the City Council, Harris said the proposed budget focuses on maintaining a competitive tax rate, saving homeowners money on taxes, maintaining city service standards and retaining flexibility in the case of economic downturn.
Property taxes are expected to drive increased revenues as new construction and the value of existing property has added to the tax base.
Local option sales taxes, franchise taxes, alcohol excise taxes and hotel and motel taxes are also expected to drive up revenue. Expenditure increases are expected to come from higher costs for personnel, maintenance and operations.
Fiscal year 2023 begins July 1, 2022 and runs through June 30, 2023. The city will hold another workshop on the proposed budget on May 16. There are three public hearings scheduled on the proposed budget, one on May 23 and two on June 6 to allow citizens to comment on the spending plan.
The city has uploaded a document containing the full draft budget to its website for the public to view. The draft budget represents efforts by the mayor and city staff to finance operations in the coming year, although Mayor Jim Gilvin noted during the meeting that it was mostly city staff who worked to develop it.
Gilvin said one major inclusion he pushed in the budget was a $4.2 million commitment to stormwater repairs and maintenance, an issue residents have spoken up about in recent months.
In other matters at the Monday meeting, Parks & Recreation Director Morgan Rodgers gave an update on eight of the city’s parks projects that were approved in last year’s parks bond referendum. Most of the projects Rodgers mentioned, including the construction of the new Waters Road Park and Farmhouse Community Heritage Park, are still in the survey or design phases.
The most costly project — improvements to the Wills Park Equestrian Center — is being funded by both the city and the Wills Park Equestrian Foundation, which pledged to raise $5 million for the renovations. The city is matching the pledge with its own $5 million.
Mayor Pro Tem Dan Merkel raised the concern that the equestrian foundation may not be able to raise the full amount. Rodgers noted that the city is only moving forward with each project phase once the equestrian foundation has the money to fund that phase, and if the foundation cannot raise the full amount, the improvements will stop.
Plans call for the equestrian center to receive new horse barns with space for up to 380 horses, renovations to every arena and improvements to the site’s drainage and utilities.
The City Council also hired the Jarrard & Davis law firm to act as the city’s legal services provider going forward.
Previous city attorney Mike Stacy is a member of the Bovis, Kyle, Burch & Medlin law firm. Assistant City Administrator James Drinkard said Alpharetta was that firm’s only government client, whereas Jarrard & Davis specializes in local government. Jarrard & Davis also provides legal services for the City of Milton and Forsyth County.
Associate attorney Molly Esswein represented Jarrard & Davis at Monday’s meeting.
The firm’s legal services will cost the city anywhere between $150 and $275 per hour, depending on which member of the firm is working with the city at the time.