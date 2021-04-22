ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Rotary Club of Alpharetta honored three of the city’s top public safety officers with the Rotary Hometown Hero Award on Feb. 16. The awards were based on service above and beyond the call of duty and exceptional bravery.
Robin Barton was awarded the Rotary 911 Dispatcher of the Year. Officer Michael Esposito was awarded Rotary Police Officer of the Year. Officer Esposito was previously awarded the Police Medal of Valor. Lt. Matthew Bozer was awarded the Rotary Firefighter of the Year. All three were already employees of the year from each department.
Alpharetta’s Public Safety Department has acquired a national reputation for its service. The Alpharetta 911 Communications Center is one of only six emergency contact centers in the world to earn Tri-ACE Certification issued by the International Academies of Emergency Dispatch, the highest distinction in emergency connection services.
The Alpharetta Fire Department is one of 393 out of 40,000 fire departments nationwide to have a Public Protection Classification (PPC) rating of 1, the highest rating possible.
Alpharetta Public Safety Chief John Robison said police and fire said the department strives not only to protect and serve but to enhance the quality of life in Alpharetta. He said police, fire, and 911 departments operate from three core values:
Courageous Spirit — Risks of the job are real. We persevere in the face of adversity.
Selfless Service — Put the welfare of the public above your own and add value to others.
Excellence with integrity — Do what is right and do it well.
The Rotary Club of Alpharetta meets every Friday at 7:30 a.m. at the Phase Events Venue.
