ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Rotary Club of Alpharetta will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on Monday, March 22, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Alpharetta Community Center, 175 Roswell St., Alpharetta.
For more information or to make an appointment to donate, call 404-867-2760 or sign up online at redcrossblood.org with sponsor code alpharettarotary.
“Hosting a blood drive coincides with Alpharetta Rotary’s core values of giving back to the community,” said Club President Kile Lewis. “With a simple blood donation, we have the ability to help save the life of someone who could be a coworker, loved one or neighbor.”
Blood is routinely transfused to patients with cancer and other diseases, premature babies, organ transplant recipients and trauma victims, according to the Red Cross.
Donors of all blood types are needed, especially those with types O-negative, B-negative and A-negative. According to the Red Cross, type O-negative is the universal blood type that can be safely transfused to anyone, and is often used to treat trauma patients.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.