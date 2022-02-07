Alpharetta Rotary Club raises more than $77,000 at Polar Bear Plunge

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Most people wouldn’t think to take a dip in the pool in 35-degree weather, but that didn’t stop dozens of Alpharettans this weekend.
The Alpharetta Rotary Club held its fourth annual Polar Bear Plunge Feb. 5. More than 100 attendees — both participants and spectators — gathered at the Wills Park pool at 10 a.m. for the event. Most were bundled up in their winter coats, but several jumpers wore costumes, from a rabbit to a hot dog.
The annual event isn’t just for some unconventional winter fun. Through the event, the Rotary Club raised more than $77,000 for local organizations including Stand Up for Kids, the Lionheart School and the Alpharetta Public Safety Foundation. Participating organizations had members take the plunge themselves.
Alpharettans of all ages took to the diving boards Saturday in support of their community. The Alpharetta High School football team was one of the event’s largest fundraisers and had around two dozen team members take the plunge. Mayor Jim Gilvin also jumped in, as he has every year since the event began in 2019.
Brian King has been with the Rotary Club for nearly 10 years and was happy with the turnout. He took the plunge along with his dog Willow.
“The more people we get out here, the more money we raise,” King said. “It all goes back to the community.”
Jumpers had a small hot tub to warm up in after taking the freezing dive. Spectators were able to keep themselves warm at small fire pits set up around the pool. Jumpers and spectators were also able to enjoy food on hand at the gathering, from roasted marshmallows to chili.
Most jumpers described the experience in one word: “cold.” One said, “I’m numb at this point, so it doesn’t even matter.”
The fundraising campaign is still active and accepting donations online.
