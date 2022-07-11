Alpharetta restaurants clear hurdle in path to fall opening

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Two Alpharetta restaurants moved closer to opening for business July 7 when they received city staff backing for alcohol licensing and permits.
Final approval awaits a formal hearing before the Alpharetta City Council later this month.
Alcohol permits for Theo’s Brother’s Bakery and Foundation Social Eatery, both currently under construction, were presented for public comment and city staff approval at a virtual meeting held by the city.
This would be the second location for Theo’s Brother’s Bakery, represented at the meeting by local restaurateur Michele Sedgewick.
Like the first Theo’s Brother’s location on Houze Road in Crabapple, Sedgewick said the new location will still serve freshly baked bread, pastries, smoothies and coffee. It will also serve an expanded breakfast and lunch service, with space for dinners and small events.
Sedgewick said they are projecting a September opening date.
The second restaurant, Foundation Social Eatery, was represented by owner and chef Mel Toledo who announced this will be the new site for his restaurant that was once located in Roswell.
Toledo said the new restaurant will be a split concept, with grab-and-go lunches, retail products and coffee in the front 800 square feet of the building, and a full dinner service restaurant in the building’s back half.
“I am the chef, so my food is grounded in French with influences from northern Italy,” he said.
Foundation Social Eatery will also offer a Sunday brunch, he said.
They anticipate opening Foundation Social Eatery in mid-October.
Neither application faced any opposition from the community, and after the hearing was closed, city staff recommended approval for the applications.