Alpharetta Restaurant Week to feature menu specials

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — More than 30 Alpharetta restaurants will offer special three-course dinner menus Feb. 20-26 as part of the city’s annual Restaurant Week.
Dinner prices will range from $25-$50, and some restaurants will offer three-course lunches for $20-$25. Drinks, taxes and gratuities are not included in the price. Some participants will also offer the special menu for takeout. Reservations are recommended.
“Alpharetta is a vibrant city filled with an abundance of locally owned and chef-driven restaurants,” Alpharetta Convention & Visitors Bureau CEO Janet Rodgers said in a statement. “Events like Alpharetta Restaurant Week highlight these eateries and give locals and visitors the chance to try out a new restaurant or revisit one of their favorite spots.”
Participants in Restaurant Week include 19 North, Carson Kitchen, Central City Tavern, CHIRINGA, Citizen Soul, Grouchy’s NY DEli and PONKO Chicken.
Dining options, prices and more information can be found at AwesomeAlpharetta.com/alpharetta-restaurant-week. Alpharetta Restaurant Week is produced by Atlanta-based Flavors Magazine.
For those who just can’t get enough of Alpharetta’s restaurants, the annual Taste of Alpharetta festival will return for its 30th year on May 12.
— Jake Drukman
