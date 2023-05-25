Alpharetta restaurant hosts benefit to fund pancreatic cancer research

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — People gathered at Casa Nuova Italian Restaurant in Alpharetta April 30 for games, live music and food at an annual fundraising event to benefit pancreatic cancer research.
The Community Block Party benefited the nonprofit Purple Pansies, which was founded in 2009 by Maria Fundora after her mother died from the disease. Fundora is also co-owner of the restaurant.
The organization has raised over $5 million to support research, families’ medical expenses and scholarships since its creation to help those impacted by pancreatic cancer.
“With the support of our community, Purple Pansies will be able to continue to positively change lives [affected] by pancreatic cancer,” Fundora said. “The funds raised at the block party will continue to help fund the fight against pancreatic cancer, as our mission is to not only fund research, but to also conquer this deadly disease.”
The nonprofit will host its annual Pillars of Hope Gala fundraiser at Astro Celebrations in Cumming Sept. 10.
Those interested in volunteering or donating can visit purplepansies.org.