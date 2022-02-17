Alpharetta residents call on city to fix flooding problems

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — For better or worse, new developments have become unavoidable throughout Metro Atlanta.

Cities and counties are approving permits for new and renovated homes, office buildings and shops daily. Alpharetta is no exception, and it’s been causing issues for some in downtown.

Residents of the Meadow Brook Hills, Milton Glen and Milton Estates subdivisions just off Mayfield Road have seen several new, multi-story homes constructed in their neighborhood, dwarfing existing houses and sitting on raised foundations. Some residents take issue with the new homes themselves, but others have come to face a more tangible problem: flooding.

Foe Killer Creek runs through the area, a permanent fixture in some residents’ yards. The creek has been known to flood in the past, but residents say it’s gotten far worse the past few years, to a point where floods occur any time there’s even moderate rainfall. Some just have to deal with soggy yards, while others have faced property damage.

One resident of the area even faced sickness. In 2019, Charles McIntyre slipped into Foe Killer Creek while helping a neighbor retrieve photos and paperwork that had washed up on the shores of the creek after his neighbor’s house had flooded. Creek water splashed into his mouth and his boots.

McIntyre said he fell sick days later and tested positive for cryptosporidium and E. coli. He said his neighbor sent in a sample of the creek water for testing, and the lab found E. coli present in the water. McIntyre said he lost 25 pounds while he was sick because he was unable to digest food properly.

Residents blame the newly developed homes for the watershed issues, saying the raised foundations and larger footprints create runoff that has turned their neighborhood into what some have started calling a “toilet bowl.”

“I haven’t ever had a flooding issue,” Brooke Drive resident Heather Morgan said. “I’ve had some places in the yard that stay wet, but now the water doesn’t flow the same way because of the property next door to me. The water flows in a different direction, and it’s washed out part of my driveway.”

Morgan and her family called the fire department to help them evacuate their home when it flooded in September, an issue they’ve never dealt with before.

Residents haven’t been quiet. Many say they’ve been contacting the city for months, if not years. Resident Susan Shea said she first reached out to the city around three years ago about flooding and erosion in her yard, only to be told it was her own problem to deal with.

Runoff from the new developments was a topic discussed briefly at a City Council retreat more than a year ago, but no formal action was taken at that meeting.

More recently, city administration held a meeting with residents at City Hall Feb. 8 to discuss issues with the developments, and around 80 people attended. Community Development Director Kathi Cook seemed taken aback at the number of residents complaining of flooding at the meeting, saying she wasn’t aware about the extent of the problem.

Chris Knox, who lives on Maple Lane, right on Foe Killer Creek, said the city hadn’t notified his street about the meeting, even though that section of the neighborhood has experienced major flooding. He said the only reason Maple Lane residents knew about the meeting was because a neighbor had notified them. Knox said he suspects the city didn’t want those residents at the meeting.

Morgan said there was no way the city wasn’t aware of how bad the flooding had gotten.

“They know,” Morgan said. “We’ve been reaching out to the city over and over about it.”

Following the meeting, Cook notified residents that city staff were looking into short-term solutions by reviewing county codes and drainage regulations but said other solutions would take longer.

Cook told the Alpharetta-Roswell Herald that the Community Development Department is reviewing redevelopment requirements to ensure required infrastructure is “functioning properly” and will take action if it determines that current requirements are not enough.

Residents had a variety of suggestions on how the city could combat the problems these new developments have brought into the neighborhood. Some called for a moratorium on new homes, others simply wanted drainage systems improved.

“At the end of the day, we just want something to be done,” Knox said. “Nobody’s telling you you can’t build these homes. But you have to look at long-term growth. You can’t just say, ‘Okay, do whatever you want.’ You have to look at what they’re actually affecting.”