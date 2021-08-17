Alpharetta renews solid waste contract

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Alpharetta City Council gave preliminary approval Aug. 16 to renew its contract with Republic Services for solid waste pickup.
The new contract, which begins in April, calls for a 16 percent increase in monthly residential collection fees from the current $25.65 a month to $29.76. The fee includes glass recycling.
Alpharetta Finance Director Tom Harris said the city received bids from five waste haulers after issuing a request for proposals in May. The proposals were reviewed by staff from the city’s Community Development, Public Works and Finance departments. Republic scored the highest in five areas of criteria used to grade the proposals, including experience, technical approach and cost.
Council members said they had received resident complaints about difficulty getting in touch with Republic in cases where certain neighborhoods had been skipped on collection. Harris said those concerns were raised with the company, and it has brought on a new community contact position that appears to have improved response.
City officials also said there have been some cases in which residents were delinquent on their waste collection bills, and that may account for some of the missed collections.
The Republic contract includes senior discounts and a reduced rate for households who opt for the smaller, 68-gallon collection bin.
