Alpharetta pursues stormwater project at historic Log Cabin property

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — In the final week of the 2023 fiscal year, Alpharetta officials approved some $150,000 to improve stormwater management at the site of the historic Log Cabin on Milton Avenue.

The City Council voted 6-0 at a meeting June 26 to allot $154,065 of reserve funds to secure a design contract for stormwater mitigation near the Log Cabin. Councilman Donald Mitchell was absent from the meeting.

Alpharetta Public Works Director Pete Sewczwicz said the project will alleviate flooding in the Meadow Brooks subdivision, which is just south of the property.

“The stormwater challenges downstream of here have been going on for decades,” Sewczwicz said. “And what we’re trying to do is, we identified an area where we can capture runoff before it makes its way down to that subdivision that sees the overflow of Foe Killer Creek, of its banks when it has some serious storm events.”

Sewczwicz said the Log Cabin itself does not contribute to the runoff issues, but its location happens to coincide with the problem area.

The Log Cabin is a significant Alpharetta landmark. Constructed in 1935 by a student chapter of the Future Farmers of America, it served as a social gathering place until 2017 when it was relocated from the old Milton High School campus across the street during construction of the Innovation Academy.

Today, the site is used for historical field trips, and it houses the Alpharetta Research Library and Archives as of 2021. The property is owned by the city, but jointly managed with the Alpharetta and Old Milton County Historical Society.

With the approved funds, civil engineering firm Rummel, Klepper and Kahl will be tasked to “capture and infiltrate or retain stormwater within the city-owned property in combination with the existing and future park amenities.”

The firm will provide modeling services, as well as draft a final design for management facilities and provide a cost estimate for construction. Sewczwicz said the approved amount will not cover any final design or building costs, which the Public Works Department would request later.

City Councilman Brian Will expressed concern about granting a large sum toward the effort before area homeowners address problems with sinkholes and blocked sewer lines on their own properties, which the city cannot control.

“My concern would be that if we’re putting this out there as an opportunity to fix a lot of these issues, and the homeowners themselves don’t fix their own personal issues, that they’re just going to come back and say either, ‘You didn’t do anything,’ or, ‘It’s not helping me,’” Will said. “We’re spending money to do something that isn’t going to have the effect that maybe we think it is because it’s not really all of the problem.”

Sewczwicz said the stormwater project is just one element the department is working on to mitigate the issue, but it will help reduce the runoff.

While still appreciating the department’s work, Councilman Jason Binder said the $4 million the city reserved for stormwater projects is but a drop in the bucket.

“I would hate for us, which I’ve seen in the past, rely that we have plans, and say we have got a plan, and say that to the community, when we overextend ourselves on plans and not enough money on execution,” Binder said.

But, Councilman John Hipes said the City Council has increased its budget for stormwater needs from $175,000 to $4 million since 2010.

“We’ve heard the residents,” Hipes said. “And we’re responding to what the residents have asked us to do.”

Also at the meeting, the City Council recognized June as National Recreation and Parks Month and thanked the Recreation, Parks and Cultural Services Department for their contributions to Alpharetta.

“You know, 10-12 years ago, we used to hope that we would actually have events that would bring people to downtown Alpharetta, and because of the people we’re celebrating here this month, we do,” Mayor Jim Gilvin said.