Alpharetta private school employee arrested on child porn charges

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Tarik Uduk, a 25-year-old employee at Fulton Science Academy, was arrested Aug. 30 and charged with possessing child pornography and inappropriate contact with a child on the internet.
Detectives are still investigating whether any of the victims were his current or former students at the Alpharetta school. Uduk, of Sandy Springs, is being held at the Fulton County Jail without bond and is facing 10 counts of possession of child sexually abusive material and one count of obscene internet contact with a child —both felony charges.
Sandy Springs Police spokesman Sgt. Salvador Ortega said detectives received a tip Aug. 25 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about a person uploading child sexually abusive material onto an online server.
With assistance from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, detectives discovered the images were uploaded from a home in Sandy Springs and identified Uduk as a suspect. Ortega said multiple sexually explicit images and videos depicted minors between the ages of 12 and 15.
“Our detectives continue to analyze all the content of the electronic devices owned by the suspect, to search for additional evidence of child sexually abusive material and to determine if any of the victims in the images are students that were in contact with Mr. Uduk,” Ortega said.
Uduk was arrested without incident Aug. 30 at the Fulton Science Academy in Alpharetta, where he is listed online as an assistant to the athletic director. According to online jail records, the offense date was June 14.
Ortega said this investigation is part of the ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force to identify those involved in the trade of child sexually abusive material.
The program was created by the U.S. Department of Justice in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the Internet, the proliferation of child sexually abusive material and the heightened online activity by predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims, Ortega said.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Sandy Springs police detective H. Reich at HReich@SandySpringsGA.Gov or 770-551-6923. And anyone with information on other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact their local police department or the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation Unit at 404-270-8870.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.