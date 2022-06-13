Alpharetta Police use new ‘smart cards’ to improve transparency

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — If you’ve had an interaction with an Alpharetta police officer this year, you may have noticed a new tool in their arsenal — the Police Smart Card.

The cards, created by Montana-based Global Accountability Corporation, are carried by each member of the police department and give citizens access to the officer’s information in lieu of a traditional business card. The physical card displays the officer’s name, badge number, email and phone number along with a QR code that residents can scan on their smartphone.

The QR code leads to a unique online portal for each specific officer. Using the portal, a citizen can download the officer’s contact information, look up a case by incident number and submit commendations or complaints about the officer. For active incidents and investigations, an involved citizen can use the portal to contact the investigating officer directly with updates or new information on the case.

The cards are also NFC-enabled, meaning the portal can be accessed by tapping the phone to the card rather than scanning the QR code.

Alpharetta Public Safety is the first police department in the nation to test the Police Smart Card, having rolled out the cards to all officers beginning April 8.

Global Accountability Corporation CEO Jim Kinsey presented information about the cards to the Alpharetta City Council at its June 6 meeting along with Alpharetta Public Safety Chief John Robison and Capt. Mike Stewart.

“Any time we can use technology to help us do a better job and be proactive in policing, but also in building relationships with community, that’s a good thing,” Robison said.

Kinsey awarded the Alpharetta Police Department with a “transparency award” for adopting and testing the cards. He said the driving motivations behind the cards are transparency, accountability and positive validation for police.

Kinsey said positive validation could help combat police turnover and suicide rates. He said that at the end of each day, an officer can scan their QR code and see only positive feedback that residents gave them that day. Negative feedback is not shown to the officer but goes directly to department heads.

Stewart said the online portal could also be used to support crime victims by directing them to support resources after they file a report with police.

The smart card platform also allows the police department to analyze data on each officer’s number of public interactions and feedback they receive.

A presentation in the City Council packet from Monday’s meeting lists the smart cards’ pricing at $300 per year per officer, but Alpharetta Police Public Information Officer Sgt. David Freeman said the department has used the cards free of charge thus far because the department is testing them.