Alpharetta police search for two teens in shooting death

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Two teens are wanted in connection with the shooting death of an Alpharetta man.
Alpharetta police were dispatched at approximately 10:30 p.m. Aug. 19 to the Manchester at Mansell apartment complex after witnesses called to say they heard gunshots.
Officers later discovered an argument had ensued, which resulted in Victor Lazo being shot multiple times. Lazo was pronounced dead at the scene.
Surveillance footage showed two males running from the scene immediately after the shooting, police said. The suspects have been identified as 18-year-old Zion Azure Javon Heyward and 19-year-old Jaycob Lawrence Allen-Jones, both of Roswell.
The teens also have active warrants for a separate July 9 incident in Alpharetta, including aggravated assault and armed robbery. Police said Heyward and Allen-Jones are considered “armed and dangerous.”
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Jakai Braithwaite at 678-297-6330 or jabraithwaite@alpharetta.ga.us. The case number is 2108-0343.
