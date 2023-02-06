Alpharetta Polar Bear Plunge raises nearly $118,000

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The temperature in Alpharetta was 34 degrees the morning of Feb. 4, but that didn’t stop 29 teams from taking the plunge at Wills Park Pool.

Saturday was the fifth annual Polar Bear Plunge, a fundraising event hosted by the Alpharetta Rotary Club. Individuals and teams dove into the 47-degree water by donating to one of the participating organizations or causes.

Participating teams included Stand Up for Kids, the Alpharetta Rotary Foundation, Lionheart Life Center, Meals by Grace and the Alpharetta High School football program.

Event founder Casey Robinson said this year’s plunge raised more than any year before, with over $117,000 donated. Robinson also said the turnout was higher than usual, with at least 100 spectators cheering on jumpers.

Participants had to choose to dive straight in, or they could use one of the diving boards. Individuals could donate money to the event with a pledge of $50. Options for team fundraising started at a $1,000 goal.

Teams that earned $10,000 received 95 percent of the proceeds directly. The Alpharetta Rotary Foundation, Lionheart Life Center, Vision Warriors and The Plungers to End Human Trafficking raised over $10,000.

Typically, jumpers wear fun costumes. This year the pink rabbit costume returned. Others were dressed as a polar bear, a flamingo, a penguin and Aquaman.

Jackie Perkins, who wore a purple jumpsuit and matching tutu, dove twice for Stand Up for Kids. Perkins is the coordinator for mentor programs, and she said she runs programs at five schools in Gwinnett and North and South Fulton counties.

“It's a great cause for everybody to donate to charity,” Perkins said. “All the money that they raised is amazing.”

Perkins said her organization is celebrating its 20th anniversary. Stand Up for Kids provides training and counseling for youths experiencing homelessness or are at-risk. Perkins’ team was among the top 10 earners, with $4,400 raised for the event.

“It's just been an amazing experience to see, like, being proactive and trying to get them on the right path with education and stuff like that,” Perkins said.

Alpharetta Mayor Jim Gilvin has jumped for the past five years. This time he participated for the Brewable Café, a North Fulton County grassroots organization that helps adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities find employment and achieve success in the workforce.

Gilvin was joined by City Councilman John Hipes, who jumped for the first time on behalf of the Alpharetta Symphony Orchestra.

The orchestra raised over $4,800 for the plunge, and Hipes had raised nearly $1,400 as an individual jumper.

Hipes said he was proud to be a part of the orchestra and Rotary Club, and there was a lot of community turnout.