Alpharetta planners want to prune pine trees of specimen status

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Members of the Alpharetta Planning Commission endorsed a code amendment that would remove pines as specimen trees, a decision that is now pending approval by the City Council.

Planners unanimously approved the amendments to the city Unified Development Code at their Sept. 7 regular meeting. The changes also allow qualified homeowners and property owners associations to remove trees in front setbacks with the review of a contracted professional, rather than Alpharetta staff.

All tree removal requests in Alpharetta require review and approval by the Community Development Department and the city arborist. Specimen trees are those that qualify for special preservation consideration because of size, type, condition or historical significance.

Specimen trees must also meet minimum size criteria, set at a diameter of 20 inches or larger for listed coniferous trees; 20-, 24- and 30-inch diameters for varying overstory trees; and 8- and 10-inch diameters for understory trees.

Alpharetta code requires 130 inches of tree density per acre on properties. As home lots have gotten smaller in the city, Community Development Director Kathi Cook said the city wants to prioritize canopy trees, rather than pines, to meet the density requirements on a smaller lot.

While pine trees would no longer be considered specimen trees, Cook said property owners would still get tree density credit for preserving pines.

“The way it works is that you still get credit for every inch of tree that you save, but if it’s considered a specimen, you get double the credit,” she said.

A second code revision approved at the meeting allows HOAs that maintain a contract with a landscape architect or a qualified professional who has passed the city’s mandatory tree removal permit regulation class to issue tree removal permits to HOA members who have trees within the front setback of their houses.

A front setback is the distance between the front property line of a lot or a street right-of-way and the nearest wall or portion of a building on the lot.

Trees that are removed under the new process require recompense or replacement as outlined in the Unified Development Code, or UDC, and the city may revoke the certification at any time if the HOA does not comply. The process also requires the qualified HOAs to submit plans for what trees will be replanted.

Cook said the updated HOA guidelines expedite the process and alleviate some of the burden on the city, which often handles removal requests for trees that are in front setbacks. She said of the roughly 100 tree removal permits the city receives monthly, about 30 are on the front setback.

Other UDC amendments approved at the meeting include restrictions on illuminated signs; fencing and wall regulations along multiuse trails; electric vehicle chargers; and the applicability of architectural style requirements downtown.

The City Council will hear the proposed amendments at its Sept. 25 regular meeting.