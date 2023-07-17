Alpharetta planners approve townhome development near Ga. 400

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta may see a new townhome development just off Ga. 400.
If approved by the City Council, the development would replace a tract once designated for 159 apartments for senior citizens.
The City Planning Commission recommended July 13 approval of 85 for-sale townhomes that border the Mansell Road exit on Ga. 400. The 8.6-acre tract on the recently opened Davis Drive is currently zoned for a senior living facility, which was never developed.
City Planning and Development Services Manager Michael Woodman said there are roughly 2,000 dedicated senior living units in the city.
According to 2022 U.S. Census Bureau data, 10.3 percent, or roughly 6,928, of Alpharetta’s 67,267 residents are 65 years and older.
Woodman said ultimately, townhomes being built on the site rather than a senior living facility would result in a lesser impact on the Public Safety Department.
The McGinnis family cemetery, a small plot with graves dating back to the 19th century, is also located on the northeast corner of the lot. Project developer Warren Jolly said the future homeowners association would be responsible for the upkeep of the graves.
“Really, you don’t want to go over there because you don’t know whose family it is or whose concern it was,” Jolly said. “Once you get it established, it’s not hard to keep it maintained.”
Planning Commissioner Karen Richard proposed an additional condition that requires developers to work with the Alpharetta Historical Society to determine improvements for the cemetery, which could include new fencing, landscaping, signage and headstone repairs.
As a Planning Commission recommendation, the development will be placed for formal consideration before the City Council at its Aug. 3 meeting.