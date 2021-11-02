Alpharetta passes across-the-board 3% pay increase

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Seeking to preserve a force that has struggled to keep its ranks filled, Alpharetta officials have approved a 10 percent pay increase for police and 911 dispatchers.

The City Council action also includes a 3 percent pay hike for all full-time city employees. That includes the city’s firefighters, who serve under the umbrella of Public Safety, but were not included as part of the police and 911 dispatchers’ salary package.

The budget adjustment for salaries is expected to cost the city an extra $2.2 million annually.

The measure, passed unanimously Nov. 1, comes in the wake of an internal study that shows Alpharetta lagging behind many surrounding cities in pay for sworn officers, especially those at the lower end of the salary range.

“We see it all over the news, a lot of organizations giving pay increases across the board,” said Alpharetta Human Resources Director Cris Randall, who conducted the study.

Randall said the pool of qualified candidates for police positions is drying up, and the competition is fierce, particularly in the past two years since police have come under national scrutiny over a series of questionable and criminal incidents involving use of force.

In a memo to members of the City Council, Public Safety Director John Robison reported that over the past two years, the department has lost 28 sworn officers, about a third of them through voluntary or forced resignation. Seven others left to seek a new profession.

During that same period, Robison stated, the department has hired 22 officers, all but four certified from other agencies. Four were non-certified.

“Approximately 10 years ago, we would have approximately 150 people show up for new hire/police testing,” Robison wrote in his report. “We had a testing last month, and only three applicants showed up.”

The numbers for 911 dispatchers are even worse.

Over the past two years, 19 dispatchers have left the department. Of the 17 hired since, 14 were non-certified.

City Administrator Bob Regus said 911 operator turnover has been a nagging problem since he came to the city more than 20 years ago. He said the job is high stress, and many cannot endure it for long.

The Human Resources study of police salaries shows that Alpharetta’s minimum pay for police officers —$45,702 a year — is lower than for the same position in Brookhaven, Dunwoody, Johns Creek and Sandy Springs. The disparity continues for minimum salaries pretty much through the ranks all the way to captain, although Alpharetta does provide greater maximum salaries through nearly all its positions.

A contingent of close to two dozen firefighters sat silently in the gallery at City Hall for the decision.

During public comment on the matter, Alpharetta resident and volunteer firefighter Matthew Mullen pushed to extend the 10 percent pay boost to firefighters.

“If we choose to come together and start to lead, we can fix this problem and give the citizens of this city what they deserve, not just now, but 5, 10, 15 years from now,” Mullen said. “It may be too late to change the events of today, but that’s OK. There’s another opportunity tomorrow.”

Council members reiterated their resolve to support all public safety personnel, including firefighters. But, they added, the market strains on maintaining a qualified police force are at a critical stage. Citing the study comparing Alpharetta with neighboring cities, they said market demand is not nearly as high for firefighters right now, and salary disparities with nearby cities is not as prevalent.

Mayor Jim Gilvin joined with other council members promising to keep firefighters’ salaries ahead of the competition.

“Gentlemen and women in our fire [department] are just as important as any employee in the world,” Gilvin said. “The same goes for our E-911 and our police.”