Alpharetta partners with Food Well Alliance to promote local agriculture

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — While even some locals may find it hard to picture, the city of Alpharetta was once a small agrarian community. Though its population has grown more than twentyfold over the past four decades, the city is now seeking to return to its locally-grown roots by promoting fresh, sustainable community agriculture.
The city of Alpharetta is teaming up with Food Well Alliance, an Atlanta-based agriculture advocacy organization, and the Atlanta Regional Commission to bolster the city’s local growing efforts. The organizations chose Alpharetta to receive a $75,000 funding grant to develop and implement a city agriculture plan, and the City Council agreed at its Jan. 18 meeting to match that funding. Alpharetta is the second city to receive the grant, behind East Point.
“The opportunity to develop a comprehensive plan for agriculture is really forward-thinking and will help ensure that Alpharetta is the community we want to leave for our grandchildren,” Mayor Jim Gilvin said in a statement.
The plan will involve a community engagement phase that is expected to begin in early spring and will involve gathering local food producers, distributors and consumers to strengthen their relationships. Alpharetta Community Services Manager Amanda Musilli said the city is working on compiling lists of stakeholders who they want to ensure are involved in the process.
Musilli said that while the plan is still in its early phases, it holds limitless possibility and opportunity for local agriculture to grow. She said some options include fostering a cooperative of backyard growers, bringing more food gardens to high schools or adding native, edible landscaping, such as blueberry bushes, to local parks.
“I’m just excited to help facilitate these conversations, figure out where the need is and how we can create something as a city to incubate the solutions to those needs,” Musilli said.
Food Well Alliance and the Atlanta Regional Commission partnered in 2019 to begin the city agriculture plan program with the goal of helping Metro Atlanta communities develop roadmaps to create strong and sustainable community food systems.
Musilli said the city caught the organizations’ eyes with its already robust local agriculture programs. She specifically referenced the Alpharetta Farm at Old Rucker Park, the city’s 2 ½-acre organic farm that includes a community garden, a small orchard, a berry patch and more. The city also hosts a community garden membership program which distributes seeds and seedling plants to members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.