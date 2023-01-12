Alpharetta Parks officials update projects for 2023

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Representatives from the Alpharetta Recreation, Parks & Cultural Services Department highlighted a host of upcoming art events, park improvements and 2022 achievements at the Jan. 10 Recreation Commission meeting.

The meeting featured a timeline for reopening the Wills Park yellow playground and baseball turf, youth sports participation and a documentary about the Bailey Johnson community.

Projects Manager Kurt Kirby said the department intends to have the Wills Park baseball turf ready for public use by Jan. 31.

He also said the Wills Park playground is being reconfigured as part of a reforestation project with Public Works. Kirby said he expects the playground to be accessible within the next few weeks.

Kirby updated the commission that the Wacky World Leadership Committee has been formed. Wacky World, a wood playground in Wills Park, was originally built in the 1990s.

“The committee for Wacky World is really mirroring the first generation of Wacky World where we had a community-led committee that helped with the efforts of raising funds and raising interest in the park,” Kirby said. “Wacky World 2.0 is modeling the original Wacky World.”

He said the updated Wacky World will connect the next generation of Alpharetta children with a part of the city’s past.

Cultural Services Manager Kim Manning presented the master plan for her division, which was created in 2018 when the department was still new. The plan was postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic and will be part of the division’s upcoming mid-year request.

“We were very young, and there wasn’t a lot of input we could give at that point,” Manning said. “We just didn’t have the consensus of the community, we didn’t know what our resources were. So, we’ve learned a lot since then.”

The Cultural Services Division will present an art exhibit called “Down Home on the Farm” from Feb. 1-March 18 and a play by the City Center Players on March 10-12 and 18-19, both at the Alpharetta Arts Center.

Manning also presented to the commission details of the division’s upcoming stories project, which will feature a documentary on the Bailey Johnson community.

“It’s a really good story for Alpharetta to tell,” Manning said. “We had the one school in North Fulton that all of our Black residents went to school there, and until then they had to drive downtown to Atlanta and spend probably about three hours every day going downtown to go to school.”

Recreation Services Manager Christine Young presented the results of the division’s holiday events and the results of the youth basketball games and youth athletic association. In 2022, Young said, the program saw an 11 percent increase in participation from 2021.

The Recreation Services Division will host a “polar plunge” event with the Rotary Club on Feb. 4 and an enchanted forest-themed Valentine’s dance on Feb. 11.

Upcoming events from the Community Services Division include a Beekeeping 101 workshop on Jan. 21, a workshop on making gourd birdhouses on Jan. 25 and a book club that will meet at the Alpharetta Library on Jan. 31.