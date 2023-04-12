Alpharetta opens new Davis Drive extension

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — City, county and state officials gathered on a chilly Tuesday morning to commemorate the completion of the new Davis Drive extension at 9 a.m. April 11 in the Pappadeaux parking lot.

The new roadway extension connects Davis Drive to Westside Parkway at the intersection of Sanctuary Parkway. The expansion of the road, which was a dead end before the project, now provides a more direct connection between Mansell Road and Westside Parkway.

North Fulton Community Improvement District officials and partners said they think the extension will spur further economic growth in the area.

The CID received a $2 million grant from the Georgia Transportation Infrastructure Bank for the project. The new extension was completed in partnership between the city, the CID, Rubenstein Partners and the State Road and Tollway Authority.

Alpharetta Mayor Jim Gilvin said the Davis Drive project has been in the works for years, and it was made possible through partnership between the CID and project staff.

“It's opportunities like this, the connectivity, the infrastructure, that allows those challenging locations to actually be productive parts of our community,” Gilvin said. “I am grateful for the CID and all of our partners who made this happen because we need that. The City of Alpharetta needs that. North Fulton needs that.”

North Fulton CID Executive Director and State Sen. Brandon Beach said the extension joins other infrastructure developments on the Ga. 400 corridor, which he called an economic engine of the state.

“I'm a firm believer that there's a direct correlation between infrastructure investment and economic development and jobs,” Beach said. “It was a true partnership with the CID, [the State Road and Tollway Authority], the City of Alpharetta, all the partners, and even the business community.”

Chairman Tim Perry said the CID, now in its 20th year, has invested roughly $28 million in projects, which it has leveraged into $170 million of work.

“We really want to increase the value and the quality of life in the community,” Perry said. “There's only so many roads you can build, but where we need to improve that connectivity, where we need to spur economic development and appreciation of the district itself, is where we're going to invest.”

Perry, Beach and Gilvin joined city officials, CID boardmembers and project partners for a ribbon-cutting ceremony on the new street.