Alpharetta opens feedback on North Point Parkway revitalization

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The City of Alpharetta is seeking resident feedback on proposed plans to redevelop the North Point Parkway corridor and add pedestrian-friendly infrastructure to the area.
Part of the plan involves reducing six-lane portions of the roadway into four lanes and using existing right-of-way to install 12-foot multiuse paths on both sides of the road. Plans also call for 6-foot planted buffers separating the pedestrian path from cars. The paths will not affect existing parking.
The city says reconstruction efforts would also “replace and upgrade” traffic signals along the corridor, provide new green infrastructure for stormwater management and create more opportunities to relocate utilities while minimizing right-of-way impacts and costs.
The city held a two-hour open house on the subject July 26, where city staff were available to discuss the project with residents and written comments were taken. The city is still accepting public feedback and comments online through the Georgia Department of Transportation’s website.
Alpharetta Community Development Department Senior Engineer Eric Graves said the City Council is trying to stay in touch with what residents want to see on the corridor as the project moves forward.
He acknowledged that traffic concerns are often at the forefront of residents’ minds, but he said the six-lane portions of the corridor don’t see the same traffic they used to because of decreased activity at North Point Mall.
Graves said the city had received some feedback on social media ahead of the open house, both positive and negative. Some residents are excited by the prospect of added walkability and bike-ability along North Point Parkway, he said.
“Mall retail is not what it used to be,” Graves said. “I don’t believe we’ve had backups from Haynes Bridge to Mansell Road on Christmas this last couple of years. So I think it makes a lot of sense from a transportation standpoint, from a livability standpoint.”
Graves said the project could serve as an impetus for redevelopment and revitalization along the corridor. He said the project would likely be built in several phases once funding is secured.
Along with the roadway improvements, the city has heard plans to redevelop the struggling North Point Mall into a massive mixed-use community. The plans were stalled in a July 7 Planning Commission meeting but are set to be reconsidered at its next meeting Aug. 4.
More information about the North Point Parkway reconstruction can be found on the city’s website.