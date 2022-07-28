Alpharetta OKs plan to connect Alpha Loop, Big Creek Greenway

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Alpharetta City Council has approved plans for a trail connecting the Big Creek Greenway with the Alpha Loop.

The “Alpha-Link” multi-purpose trail, once completed, will connect the two trail systems off Haynes Bridge Road and Encore Parkway with a 1.2-mile, 12-foot wide, lighted path, Alpharetta Director of Public Works Pete Sewczwicz told council members on July 25.

The Alpha Loop was originally imagined in 2016 to connect four of the city’s most active areas — Downtown Alpharetta, Avalon, Northwinds and North Point. When completed, the linear park will include an approximately 4-mile inner loop and a 7-mile outer loop.

Sewczwicz said the project will connect to the Alpha Loop at a tunnel to be built under Haynes Bridge Road. The North Fulton Community Improvement District is currently studying plans for the tunnel.

Sewczwicz said the project was made possible by a $1 million through the Atlanta Regional Commission and will involve a $250,000 match by the city.

"This has been a long time coming, we've talked about it in great detail,” Councilman Donald Mitchell said. “So, it's nice to see this segment of the project move forward."

After hearing Sewczwicz’s presentation, the City Council voted 6-0, with Councilman Doug DeRito absent, to approve the Alpha Link Project framework agreement with the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Next steps for the project will be for city staff to hear from a project design firm in the next few months.

Roof replacements approved

Council members also approved plans for two re-roofing projects for city buildings that will take place in the coming year.

Alpharetta Finance Director Tom Harris said the projects are for Fire Station 84 on Park Bridge Parkway, and the Alpharetta Community Center on Roswell Street.

Harris said the roofs of both buildings have outlived their life expectancy and have started to leak and cause problems.

Estimates for both projects came in well under budget, Harris said, $267,420 for Fire Station 84 and $494,000 for the Alpharetta Community Center.

Work on the projects should be completed within 150 days of contracts being executed, Assistant City Administrator James Drinkard said. Residents should not expect any service interruptions at either location due to the projects.