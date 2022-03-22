Alpharetta OK's medical facilities at Kimball Plaza

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Alpharetta City Council voted March 21 to allow medical facilities to operate in the Kimball Plaza shopping center on State Bridge Road.
The city’s approval will allow doctor’s offices, dentists and optometrists to open in the center. Urgent care centers may also be allowed with approval from city staff.
Alpharetta Community Development Director Kathi Cook said the approval would not allow clinics in the shopping center, a distinction that generated some confusion from some council members who asked what constitutes a clinic.
The city’s unified development code defines a clinic as “an establishment where patients are admitted for examination and treatment by one or more physicians, dentists, psychologists, medical professionals, or social workers and where patients are not usually lodged overnight.”
City Councilman Doug DeRito said the definition is too ambiguous for the city to actually enforce a prohibition on clinics. Cook said clinics may be open irregular hours and cause traffic buildups at certain points during the day, whereas other medical facilities tend to set appointment times throughout the day.
The approval also allows salons to operate in Kimball Plaza. The vote passed unanimously, with Mayor Pro Tem Dan Merkel absent from the meeting.
Also approved at the meeting was a $254,000 contract with Russell Landscape to improve the landscape of Kimball Bridge Road. Additions along the corridor will include about 12,000 groundcovers, shrubs and ornamental grasses from North Point Parkway to Waters Road.
Public Works Director Pete Sewczwicz said work on the improvements will begin in early April.
The council also unanimously approved a $95,000 contract for TerraMark Land Surveying, Inc. to perform a topographic survey of Wills Park to design park improvements associated with the parks bond project that voters approved in 2021. According to city documents, the last full survey of Wills Park was conducted in 1999. The new survey is expected to take 12 weeks.
In its final actions of the night, the council approved a dozen more property acquisitions along the McGinnis Ferry Road corridor for a widening project. The 12 resolutions allow staff to condemn the properties if needed, but City Attorney Mike Stacy noted that the city is working to acquire the properties through friendly negotiation.
The McGinnis Ferry widening is estimated to cost $60 million, with expenses shared between Alpharetta, Johns Creek, Forsyth County and the Georgia Department of Transportation. The Alpharetta City Council and Forsyth County Board of Commissioners have ramped up condemnations in recent weeks to prepare the project for bidding in the coming months.
By law, Stacy was required to read into the record each of the 12 nearly identical condemnation resolutions, a process that took more than half an hour of meeting time.