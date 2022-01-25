Alpharetta officials travel to Greenville, SC for Alpha Loop research

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Alpharetta city officials traveled to downtown Greenville, South Carolina, Jan. 23 for their annual planning retreat to lay plans and priorities for the coming year.
Greenville, 130 miles northeast of Alpharetta, features Swamp Rabbit Trail, a 22-mile walking and biking greenway that traverses the Reedy River and runs up to Travelers Rest, South Carolina.
Alpharetta officials said they chose Greenville for the retreat because seeing the trail could offer insights as the city moves forward with its own Alpha Loop, a multi-use trail for Alpharetta.
City officials arrived in Greenville on Sunday afternoon, holding a mid-year budget review that evening in a private meeting room in the AC Hotel, where members stayed the night. The council and administration held a longer meeting on the status of city departments and projects throughout the day on Monday, breaking at midday to visit Falls Park, one entrance to the Swamp Rabbit Trail.
The City Council held no votes and took no formal action during the retreat. It did discuss major items going forward from specific upcoming budget requests to new developments still in their conceptual stages.
Swamp Rabbit Trail
Greenville’s Swamp Rabbit trail was built along an abandoned railroad and first opened in 2009. Much like Alpharetta’s Alpha Loop, it was built to offer opportunities for recreation, exercise and carless transportation to area residents.
Alpha Loop was first conceptualized in 2016 and has been in development since. Though parts of the trail are already open, the full trail system — consisting of a 5.5-mile outer loop and a 3.3-mile inner loop, connecting City Center, Avalon and Northwinds — has far more work to go, and final plans have yet to be solidified.
Alpharetta officials discussed the architectural and artistic features as they walked along a short section of the Swamp Rabbit Trail. Cold weather kept the path free of crowds, but there were a few patrons walking, jogging and biking along the path, and some lounged on benches enjoying the natural scenery.
Alpharetta Community Development Director Kathi Cook said Falls Park acts as a “gateway” to the Swamp Rabbit Trail, and Alpharetta wants to create a similar gateway to the Alpha Loop.
Down to business
In matters discussed Monday, Director of Public Safety John Robison said he would be requesting 50 new license plate reading cameras from Flock Safety, an Atlanta-based crime prevention company. Alpharetta currently has 15 city-owned Flock cameras installed in addition to 16 school zone cameras capable of reading license plates. Some homeowners associations in the city also have installed license plate readers.
“That sounds like a decent number,” Robison said. “But that’s just barely scratching the surface of what we can do coverage-wise in the city.”
The cameras can allow police to track stolen vehicles or vehicles used during the commission of a crime. Robison said he wants to start with 50 additional cameras to place on the city borders so any vehicle going in or out of Alpharetta would be recorded. He said he eventually wants to have 150 throughout the city.
During an update from Community Development Director Kathi Cook, a major topic was the rate of unoccupied office space in the city. Alpharetta has about 21 million square feet of office space, about 18% of it vacant.
The area around Brookside Parkway, however, has more than 33% of its 909,000 square feet of office space vacant. That’s more than double the Metro Atlanta vacancy rate of 14.5%.
Cook said the department is working on a plan to drive more interest in the area and make it more walkable. Since video game developer Hi-Rez Studios is based in the Brookside area, Cook said the city could create a “gaming innovation and production district” to drive esports tourism, which she said already attracts many to the area.
She also said the department is looking for ways to connect trails in the area and is in talks with Georgia State University about expanding its Alpharetta campus.
Travel expense
Assistant City Administrator James Drinkard said final receipts have yet to come in for the two-day retreat, but the city had budgeted $3,100 for rooms and meals. He said the city has held retreats outside Alpharetta in the past. He said Madison, Columbus, Athens and Chattanooga have all been retreat destinations. More recently, though, retreats have been held within Alpharetta, at Hotel Avalon or the Marriott on Windward Parkway.
Mayor Jim Gilvin said as the retreat came to a close that he’s excited for the year to come.
“The past couple of years haven’t always been bright and shiny,” Gilvin said. “But we’ve got a good team and a lot of opportunities ahead.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.