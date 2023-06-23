Alpharetta officials pass $154 million 2024 budget

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Following a nearly month-long recess, the Alpharetta City Council returned to the dais June 19 to adopt the city’s final budget and property tax rate for the 2024 fiscal year.
The council unanimously approved the budget and a 5.75-mill levy at the meeting. Most of the levy, 4.87 mills, covers operational costs, with the remaining 0.88 mills dedicated to debt services.
It was the third and final public hearing on the budget and mill rate.
Just over $99 million of the $154 million budget is reserved for the city’s general fund – which covers day-to-day operation of the city – with an additional $16.2 million allotted for capital projects.
Based on the approved tax rate and reassessments on property, the city estimates a $39.83 tax increase on an owner-occupied home with a fair market value of $550,000 and a $164.50 increase for a non-homesteaded property valued at $1,175,000.
Property taxes are expected to generate some $39 million in revenue, which funds about 25 percent of the city’s total budget. Other funding comes from sales taxes, licenses and permits and charges for services.
Councilman John Hipes said despite Alpharetta’s booming growth in recent years, the city has maintained a steady property tax rate for over a decade.
The millage rate on property has remained at 5.75 mills since 2009.
Alpharetta Finance Director Tom Harris said the city has also enacted homestead exemptions, caps on the taxable value growth and discounts on the assessed values of homes, to provide further relief to homeowners.
Finance staff estimate Alpharetta’s floating homestead, basic homestead, senior basic homestead and senior full-value exemptions will save residents more than $6.7 million annually.
City Councilman Doug DeRito also said he is proud of the final product, and he thinks the budget supports the Public Safety Department, infrastructure, stormwater management and city staff.
“This is a great budget,” DeRito said. “Not many cities can do what we’re doing here tonight in supporting not only increases in the budget, but taking care of our professional staff as far as maintaining some sense of level of competition against the inflations that all families are feeling in the marketplace today.”
The budget includes additional positions in the Public Safety Department, $50,000 for a grant management firm and citywide needs that total over $3 million, as well as a $239,900 capital component.
Following approval of the budget, councilmembers voted 7-0 to approve the City Council Priorities and Annual Action Plan for the 2024 fiscal year.
Drafted by City Administrator Chris Lagerbloom who drew from direction at the City Council annual strategic planning retreat in January, the plan highlights five key focuses for the new fiscal year, which runs July 1, 2023-June 30, 2024.
Lagerbloom said top objectives include: maintaining a safe and welcoming community; a focus on the Alpha Loop and Greenway; strategic growth and redevelopment; improved communications strategies; and downtown Alpharetta.
The second tier of priorities were identified as recreation, parks and culture; facilities and infrastructure maintenance; transportation and traffic; economic development; and an emphasis on a people-focused workforce.
Lagerbloom said city staff will use the action plan as guidelines in executing projects and preparing for next year’s budget.
In other matters at the meeting, the council approved a contract with Prime Engineering to design the new sanitary sewer system at Webb Bridge Park.
Earmarked by Mayor Jim Gilvin and the City Council at the planning retreat, renovations on the artificial turf at the park have been postponed pending work on the failed septic system.