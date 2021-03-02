ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta officials batted around a proposal to float a $29 million bond to pay for enhancements to city parks. But members of the City Council appear miles apart on where to spend the money.
At their regular meeting Feb. 22, council members viewed the latest proposal for parks spending if residents were to approve the bond. It is the council’s latest look at the list which was introduced at an all-day retreat held Jan. 27 at Hotel Avalon.
Alpharetta Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs Director Morgan Rodgers said earlier proposals have been revamped to provide more even spending on projects in the west and east side of the city. The latest proposal, Rodgers said, proposes $13.5 million targeted for projects lying west of Ga. 400. The plan focuses $10 million on the east side.
Park land acquisition would be funded at $6 million.
Councilman John Hipes said he would like to see a specific amount committed to the Alpha Loop because it has broad appeal throughout the city. He said he would also like to see reallocation of some of the funds, with a greater share going to parks or sites that generate citywide interest.
So far, the city has spent about $2 million on the Alpha Loop, a double ring trail around the business district.
Mayor Jim Gilvin said he remains troubled by the geographic distribution of the allocations.
“It still bothers me,” he said.
He said Wills Park will receive almost a third of the funding, and even though its draw is massive, the park is still not easily accessible from the east side of the city.
Local voters passed a $52 million bond referendum in 2016 with just under half those funds devoted to capital improvements and land acquisition for Alpharetta parks and recreation. Another bond for $24.9 passed in 1997, again with about half the money dedicated to parks. Alpharetta voters also approved a $29 million bond in 2011 to help fund development of its downtown City Center, which also includes park areas.
Officials mixed on wedding proposal
Council members were also divided on plans to launch a campaign to market Alpharetta as an ideal venue for weddings.
The Parks Department has identified four locations the city could enhance to promote as Grade-A wedding sites:
The Mansell House in Wills Park — Cost of $11,500 would include landscaping, upgrading or replacing the two gazebos. The estimate does not include upgrades to the house itself, an enterprise that would require consultation with the Alpharetta Historical Society.
Formal courtyard at City Hall — An estimated price tag of $7,500 would include enhanced landscaping and a possible wall fountain for use as a backdrop. The City Hall Community Room could also be used as a bridal waiting area.
Arts Center lawn and patio area — With an estimated cost of $25,000, the former library at Canton Street and Mayfield Road would receive landscape improvements and some sort of picturesque background element, possibly a large piece of art, added lighting and large outdoor fans to cool the veranda.
Rock Mill Park — The small public park on Kimball Bridge Road would require pressure washing at the amphitheater, major landscaping and a picturesque backdrop for an estimated price tag of $27,500.
Janet Rodgers, president and CEO of the Alpharetta Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the organization has developed a special marketing plan to herald the campaign. She said the bureau would contact area bridal shops, faith-based organizations and other wedding venue planners to promote the city sites.
Even so, council members were split on spending dollars on the campaign.
Councilman John Hipes said he’d rather see the city spend its money on projects that would return more people to the city on regular basis.
“I don’t want to be a naysayer, but I just have this feeling of skepticism about where we’re going with this,” Hipes said, adding that $71,500 is a lot of money to invest in a venture that has no guaranteed return.
Helping tie city’s ailing hotels
The mayor said he has advanced the idea to support Alpharetta’s struggling hospitality industry. Alpharetta has some 30 hotels, and the pandemic has not been kind to occupancy rates. Nor has the city enjoyed the added revenues from its hotel-motel tax — close to $9 million a year on average.
Gilvin said the latest finance reports show overall revenues from taxes and fees will be down by $8.3 million compared to pre-pandemic levels. The estimate is for fiscal year 2022, which runs from July 2021 through June 30, 2022.
The Finance Department reports that much of that decline — $3.7 million — of the projected losses will come from the hotel-motel tax.
“I do believe it is our most critical need to somehow, some way, to get people back into those hotels,” Gilvin said.
The Convention and Visitors Bureau reports that hotel occupancy climbed to 49 percent over Valentine’s Day. Before then, occupancy rates had hovered around 38 percent, the bureau said.
The mayor said he hopes the council can reach agreement to use the facilities on hand with the least amount of expense to bring people back to the city.
“I think there’s value in the idea,” he said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.