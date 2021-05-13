ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Three years after laying plans to revitalize its neighborhood, the Jennifer Oaks Homeowners Association is celebrating the opening of new community amenities.

The group will officially open their upgraded pool area, new pavilion and community space this month, just in time for summer.

HOA board members established a five-year plan in 2018 to invest in the 25-year-old neighborhood by enhancing the quality and use of common neighborhood space.

By the end of the year, the association began the first phase of the plan, which included funding and repair of the private roads and front wall, and repairing or enhancing the front entrance, signage, landscaping and lighting.

In 2020, the Board of Directors proposed Phase II infrastructure investments, which would include rebuilding one tennis court, construction of a best-in-class community pavilion, new common space landscaping, lighting and upgrading the pool area and pool house.

To avoid strapping members with large financial burdens, the board researched and, with membership approval, secured a community association loan to spread the expense over years.

The HOA has cut the ribbon on all the new amenities, and the pool is set to open May 16.

“This was a truly collaborative team effort at the board level in support of creating value and a great neighborhood for all of the association members,” said Derek Thomas, Jennifer Oaks Homeowners Association president.