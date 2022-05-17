Alpharetta names sole finalist for city administrator position

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The City of Alpharetta has named Chris Lagerbloom as the sole finalist for the position of city administrator.
If appointed, Lagerbloom will replace current City Administrator Bob Regus, who has held the position for more than 20 years. Regus is set to retire June 30.
Lagerbloom served as the City of Milton’s first police and fire chief before becoming the city’s interim city manager in 2007 and permanent city manager in 2009. Under his management, Milton was awarded numerous awards including best quality of life in Georgia and being named one of America’s 100 safest cities.
Lagerbloom developed a service delivery model focusing on public-private partnerships that allowed Milton to increase services and increase financial savings, according to a statement issued by the City of Alpharetta.
— Jake Drukman